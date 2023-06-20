Valenzuela City Leads Groundbreaking of New People’s Center Building

Service Excellence : The highly anticipated Groundbreaking Ceremony of the New People's Center Building took place on June 20, 2023, at The Valenzuela City Hall Executive Building. The event was led by Mayor WES Gatchalian, Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad Borja, and Council and CSWD Head Ms. Dorothy Go Evangelista, marking a significant milestone in the city's development. The state-of-the-art building, with a total project cost of PHP 74,800,000, features 3 storeys spanning 2,973 square meters of floor area on a 1,164 square meter lot. It encompasses a wide range of facilities, including the CSWD Office, Child Protection Office, VAWC Center, Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs, Solo Parents Office, Persons With Disability Affairs Office, Public Information Office, Governance Tours and Events Unit, Digital Communications Office, Information and Communication Technology Office, Social Hall, and Public Toilets. The New People's Center Building stands as a testament to Valenzuela City's commitment to providing essential services and facilities to its residents. This remarkable structure embodies the city's vision of fostering a vibrant and inclusive community.

Service Excellence : The highly anticipated Groundbreaking Ceremony of the New People's Center Building took place on June 20, 2023, at The Valenzuela City Hall Executive Building. The event was led by Mayor WES Gatchalian, Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad Borja, and Council and CSWD Head Ms. Dorothy Go Evangelista, marking a significant milestone in the city's development. The state-of-the-art building, with a total project cost of PHP 74,800,000, features 3 storeys spanning 2,973 square meters of floor area on a 1,164 square meter lot. It encompasses a wide range of facilities, including the CSWD Office, Child Protection Office, VAWC Center, Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs, Solo Parents Office, Persons With Disability Affairs Office, Public Information Office, Governance Tours and Events Unit, Digital Communications Office, Information and Communication Technology Office, Social Hall, and Public Toilets. The New People's Center Building stands as a testament to Valenzuela City's commitment to providing essential services and facilities to its residents. This remarkable structure embodies the city's vision of fostering a vibrant and inclusive community.

Dagdag espasyo para sa mga empleyado at pinaigting na serbisyo para sa Pamilyang Valenzuelano!

City Mayor WES Gatchalian, along with Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja and the City Council, led the groundbreaking activity for the New People’s Center Building located at the City Government Complex, A. Pablo Street, Barangay Karuhatan on June 20, 2023.

The new People’s Center Building will serve as an extension of Valenzuela City Hall, to provide more efficient and spacious office premises for the City Government employees, as well as to assist and provide more Valenzuelanos their rights and welfare.

This will house facilities such as the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), Child Protection Center, Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) Office, Office of the Senior Citizens Affair, Solo Parents Office, Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), Public Information Office (PIO), Governance Tours and Events Unit (GTEU), Digital Communications Office (DCO), Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Office, and other amenities such as a social hall, and public toilets.

The city government has allotted a total project cost of PhP 74,800,000. The total lot area is 1,164 square meters, where a 3-storey building will reside. This also spans a total floor area of 2,973 square meters.

The building will also serve as a testament of the local government in providing quality service to every Valenzuelano who are laudable for their contribution in the city’s sustainable progress and nation building.

Also present during the groundbreaking activity were the City Councilors, CSWDO Head, Ms. Dorothy Go-Evangelista and Solo Parent Unit Focal Person, Kagawad Kisha Ancheta, and other City Hall department heads.