Valenzuela City reduces TODA minimum fare to PHP 10

Valenzuela City will start the implementation of the fare rollback for TODA tricycles starting June 19, 2023 – the minimum base fare will be reduced to PhP 10 per passenger from the previous PhP 12 minimum fare per kilometer, with additional PhP 1.50 to succeeding kilometer. This is in accordance with Ordinance No. 497 Series of 2018, “An Ordinance Amending Section 3 (C) Of Ordinance No. 19, Series of 2011, Otherwise Known As ‘Standardized Public Utility Tricycle Fare Increase’.”

As an initial step in reducing the public tricycle fares in the city, the Valenzuela City Transportation Office (VCTO), led by VCTO Head Jay Valenzuela, met with several Tricycle Operator’s and Drivers’ Association (TODA) to discuss the adjustments that will take place due to the fuel prices reduction in the country. In the meeting, the local government also distributed the new fare matrix for the list of fare prices in various public vehicles.

Aware of the hardships of commuters and drivers due to fluctuating oil prices, Mayor WES Gatchalian said, “Nahihirapan ang mga commuters natin, nahihirapan din ang mga TODA [drivers and operators natin] dahil sa pag-akyat-panaog ng presyo [ng gasolina]. Kaya po the LGU took the initiative already to find an escape kung saan naga-adjust po tayo. Kung bababa ng ganitong presyo, bababa rin Yung minimum fare natin. For example, itong rollback na nangyari recently.” [Our commuters are also struggling, our TODAs [drivers and operators] are also struggling because of the increasing and decreasing [gasoline] prices. That’s why the LGU took the initiative already to find an escape where we can adjust. If the price goes down, our minimum fare will also go down. For example, this rollback that happened recently.]

As of reporting, the drivers and operators are now complying with the fare matrix adjustment.