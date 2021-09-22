Valenzuela City Advocates Clean and Safe Space for Delivery Riders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the vested power to outline safety and health standards among all frontline workers, delivery drivers to count, the 8th City Council of Valenzuela passed Ordinance No. 914, Series of 2021, or the “Bayaning Delivery Rider Welfare Ordinance” last July 26, 2021.

As the country still struggles with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is undeniably proven that delivery riders have played a big role in one’s day-to-day living in new normal ways. With this new “essential player” in the industry, delivery riders are also considered modern-day heroes, sacrificing their own health and safety just to be of service to Filipinos.

Despite their valuable contributions to communities and businesses, delivery riders can still sometimes experience dreadful work environments due to discrimination in commercial establishments, depriving them of shade during hot or rainy days, refusing them a cup of water, and even fearing that they might be carriers of the COVID-19 virus.

To prevent the mistreatment to our modern-day heroes, Valenzuela City enacts “Bayaning Delivery Rider Welfare Ordinance” that will oblige business entities with investments amounting to Php 3 Million or more to implement a six-point health plan for delivery riders, with the “Delivery Rider Space” having the proper seat allotments for delivery riders, hand washing stations, provision of clean drinking water, charging stations, access to safe parking spaces, and proper ventilation.

Small home-based enterprises and micro-enterprises with investments not more than Php 3 Million are referred to as exempted establishments.

Any natural person or judicial entity who will fail to comply will be charged with PhP 5,000 and suspension of business operations until rectification of the violation for the First Offense; PhP 10,000, suspension of business operations until rectification of the violation and 24 hours of community service to be completed by the owners, board of directors and responsible officers of the violating entity for the Second Offense; and PhP 15,000, revocation of business permit, and 24 hours of community service to be completed by the owners, board of directors and responsible officers of the violating entity also, for the Third Offense.

Through this Ordinance, clean and space areas will be utilized by delivery riders in the performance of their duties to commercial establishments.

For more information and clarification, you may reach Valenzuela City Business Inspection and Audit Team (CBAT) at 352-1000, local 1501 or 2131.

Valenzuela City Ordinance 914