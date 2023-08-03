Valenzuela, DENR hold Gawad Taga-Ilog Roadshow 2023

194 SHARES Share Tweet

To get more attention and engage all the cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) – NCR holds the Gawad Taga-Ilog (GTI) Roadshow 2023 in all the cities in Metro Manila, particularly in Valenzuela City, August 3.

The Gawad Taga-Ilog Roadshow 2023 is a promotional activity of the DENR-NCR to showcase relevant information with supporting visuals about their prominent contest, the Gawad Taga-Ilog. It is an annual search for barangays in Metro Manila with the most improved estero judged by a set of criteria.

The Gawad Taga-Ilog was launched in 2020 and aims to encourage more active participation of Metro Manila residents in the ongoing clean up and rehabilitation of the renowned Manila Bay. Since the launching of GTI, Valenzuela City has been actively joining the prestigious award and surprisingly achieved the ultimate accolade in its first year.

Lingunan Creek in Barangay Lingunan won the Grand Champion on the launching of Gawad Taga-Ilog. This was followed by Polo River in Barangay Malinta which won the 3rd Runner Up in 2022, and recently, the Veinte Reales creek which garnered the 4th Runner Up and the Champion in Sustainability and Partnership Management in Gawad Taga-Ilog 3.0.

In his message, Valenzuela City Mayor WES Gatchalian remarked that the City and its barangay has been proactive in cleaning the environment, “Kung maicocompare natin sa ibang siyudad, ay hindi na kailangan pa sabihan ng Mayor bago kumilos ang Kapitan. Sila mismo ay may sariling initiative, sariling investment….. Kaya congratulations sa ating mga Barangay.” [“If we can compare it to other cities, the Mayor doesn’t have to instruct before the Captain acts. They have their own initiative, their own investments… Congratulations to our Barangays.”]

Meanwhile, DENR-Metropolitan Environmental Office (MEO) North Deputy Director, Forester Olga Arzadon also imparted his most sincere acknowledgement to the local government for its active participation in the past three (3) years.

Gracing the event were DENR-NCR Assistant Regional Director Engr. Henry Pacis along with their staff, DILG-Valenzuela Director Sudi Valencia, Punong Barangay and Council of the winning barangays, Liga ng mga Barangay President Jonjon Bartolome, City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Head Engr. Rommel Pondevida, and Housing and Resettlement Office (HRO) Head Elenita Reyes.