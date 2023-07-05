Valenzuela Olympics 2023 Officially Kicks-Off

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Keeping the local government’s campaign in promoting camaraderie in the city’s 33 barangays, the Valenzuela Olympics 2023 have officially begun, held at Wellness, Entertainment, and Sports (WES) Arena, July 2.

Valenzuelano Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2023 medalists led the momentous lighting of the cauldron as indication that the wrestle of strengths and abilities has formally opened. At the commencement of the Valenzuela Olympics, athletes who excelled and brought home medals and honors from the recently concluded SEA Games 2023 held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, were also recognized. They were rewarded with cash incentives equivalent to the medals they have attained in pursuant to Ordinance No. 1010, Series of 2022, or the SEA Games Incentives for Valenzuelano Winners Ordinance. With this, here is the rundown of the incentives they received for each sports category they participated in:

Fernando Casares – Gold Medal (Triathlon) PhP 100,000

Ahgie Radan – Gold Medal (Team Obstacle Course Relay) PhP 100,000

Noelito Jose Jr. – Silver Medal (Fencing) PhP 75,000

Almond Vosotros – Silver Medal (Men’s Basketball) PhP 75,000

Ian Patrick Gurrobat – Bronze Medal (Jiu-jutsu Mixed Show) PhP 50,000

Jessica Canabal – Bronze Medal (Taekwondo) PhP 50,000

Sean Levyn Panganiban – Bronze Medal (Judo Mixed Team Competition) PhP 50,000

In his remarks, Mayor WES mentioned the great possibility of having two more sports disciplines in the next Valenzuela Olympics – the Skateboard competition and the swimming tournament. In relation to this, the city government is currently in the process of constructing two additional sports facilities to cater for the said two other sport categories. The 2,028 square meter-wide Skate Park that ran its construction on June 20, 2023, will cover such skater-friendly amenities like quarter pipe ramps, stair sets, skate bowls, fun boxes, handrails, flat rails, grind boxes, hubbas, sitting benches, and Bike Racks. On the other hand, Mayor WES earmarks to build an Olympic-sized swimming pool so that athletes who want to pursue this sport can have suitable facilities. The pool broke ground on June 30, 2023, and is expected to accommodate state-of-the-art amenities – a four-lane Olympic-sized Swimming Pool, a swimmers lounge, a shower room, a locker room, a generator room, and a Pump room.

Into the bargain, Mayor WES reminded the Pamilyang Valenzuelano of the real purpose and the targeted outcome of kind of event. He said, “Mga kasama, mga kababayan, isa lang po ang layunin natin dito – at ang layunin natin ay [hubugin] at palakasin pa ang skills ng ating [mga] atletang Valenzuelano. Imbes na ang oras ay napupunta sa pagbabarkada—bisyo, dito po natin ipinapakita sa Valenzuela [na] hindi ho uso ang bisyo sa kabataan. Ang uso dito ay mga sports program tulad po nito.” [Comrades, compatriots, we have only one goal here – and our goal is to [shape] and strengthen the skills of our Valenzuelano athletes. Instead of spending time on vices, here we exhibit in Valenzuela City [that] vices are not a habit among youth. The trend here is sports programs like this]

The momentous commencement was attended by PLDT High Speed Hitters – Middle Blocker Mika Reyes as guest of honor who shared her inspirational journey in pursuit of the success she lives in today. Started with a simple dream of being able to play until being given the opportunity to play internationally and represent the country. She has raged against the current and started fulfilling her longtime dream.

Also present in the event were, Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, 1st and 2nd District Councilors, Liga ng mga Barangay President Jonjon Bartolome, SK Federation President Goyong Serrano, Sports Development Office (SDO) Head Gerry Esplana, Brgy. Punturin Chairman Benny Zuniga and Council, SK Chairpersons of the 33 barangays and their Council, and CosmoWorld 2022 winner Meiji Cruz.