Valenzuela puts up mobile showers, adds 4 Barangay Motorcycles

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Due to the excessive heat experienced in the city and the water shortage in some areas, the Valenzuela City Government, spearheaded by Mayor WES Gatchalian, puts up two mobile showers, under his “pWEStong Presko: Libreng Shower Ngayong Summer,” to help cope with the current situation, April 29, 2024.

This year, the country has been hitting the ceiling of its heat index consecutively. As a response, the city government found its ways to help the public. With a total cost of Php12,750,000, the City government procured additional two mobile showers and toilets that come with four shower enclosures, four toilets, handwash basins, and a folding clothes rack. These will be an addition to the disaster response fleet of the City to be deployed in the evacuation centers. In the meantime, this May, it will tour every barangay daily so that Pamilyang Valenzuelanos experiencing water shortages can use the shower rooms for free.

In his message during the ceremony, Mayor WES shared his desire to provide convenience for Pamilyang Valenzuelanos. He said, “Ito pong dalawang mobile shower ay papaikutin po natin sa atin pong komunidad, at uumpisahan natin yan dito sa [Barangay] Parada. Libreng shower po ‘yan, libreng toilet… ito po ay iikot dahil po may mga komunidad tayo na medyo may kaunting power interruption, at hindi po sila makaligo dahil walang kuryente sa kanilang bahay. Kaya po sa pamamagitan po ng mobile shower natin, araw-araw [ay] papaikutin po natin… para po maiwasan natin ang sakit na mula sa heat wave na nararanasan natin ngayon.” [These mobile showers will roam around our community, and we will start it here in Barangay Parada. It’s a free shower, a free toilet… because we have communities that have power interruptions, and they can’t take a shower because there’s no electricity in their house. That’s why, with our mobile shower, it will roam every day… so that we can avoid the diseases from the heat wave that we’re experiencing now]

Furthermore, Mayor WES also turned over four (4) units of Barangay Motorcycle Patrol to Barangay Parada. The given units shall be used by their barangay police to ensure an orderly and safe community for their constituents. This initiative is in line with the City’s undertaking to keep the peace and order in every community as well as establish a more liveable City where people can walk safely at night without worrying about any harm.

Also gracing the event were Councilor Niña Lopez, Councilor Mickey Pineda, Barangay Parada Punong Barangay John Ajero and Council, Barangay Parada Sangguniang Kabataan Council, and Parada community leaders and various sectors.