Vax certs in Manila is free – Mayor Honey

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is encouraging those who need vaccination certificates or vax certs not to look for ‘fixers’ since these may be availed from the city government free of charge.

Lacuna said that vax certificates continue to play a part on certain occasions even if restrictions have been eased.

The mayor said that for one, it is still being used when going abroad in some instances.

“Minsan naghahanap sila ng vaccine record para me maipakita kayo na kumpleto,” the mayor said.

She added: “Makukuha ‘yan (vax cert) sa CESU office ng San Miguel health center sa second floor.“

Lacuna stressed that getting a copy of the vax cert is free of charge.

“Walang dapat na bayaran so, walang dapat lapitan na fixer dahl makukuha ito nang libre,” she said.

Lacuna also said that the vax certs are important in that they will have to be brought by those who will avail of bivalent vaccines, since the latter is considered as third booster.