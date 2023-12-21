Victims of nine fire incidents in Manila get cash aid from Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna is joined by (left) social welfare chief Re Fugoso and barangay chair Evelyn de Guzman (mayor's left) as she personally led the distribution of the financial assistance to the victims of the most recent fire incidents in the city. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed sadness over the recent fire incidents that hit the city and the fact that many of them will be homeless on Christmas Day.

Owing to this, the mayor called on the residents to avoid the things that cause fire such as leaving unattended, lit candles and even gadgets that are being charged.

Lacuna made the appeal as she led the distribution of financial assistance to the said fire victims, in an effort to somehow help them start all over again.

Citing a report from Manila Department of Social Welfare chief Re Fugoso, Lacuna said that a total of nine fire incidents occurred in Manila from November 10 to December 13, 2023 alone.

Assisted by Fugoso, barangay chair Evelyn de Guzman and Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto, the mayor handed out P10,000 for each of the families who were displaced by fire and P3,000 each for unattached individuals.

The recipients totaled 636 families and eight unattached individuals, she added.

It was learned from Fugoso that apart from the cash aid, the displaced families were also given hot meals and basic necessities such as hygiene kits and mats right after they lost their homes to fire.