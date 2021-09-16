BACK HOME! Philippines Beach House Building And Filipino Barkada Life In Davao!

I AM COVID RECOVERED AND BACK HOME AT OUR BEACH HOUSE IN CATEEL, DAVAO ORIENTAL!

What an awesome feeling being back and feeling the beach sand once again. I am so thankful to have only had mild symptoms and have completely recovered from Covid. Now, it is back to beach house building in the Philippines, and life with my Filipino barkada here in Cateel.

This is just a raw update on being home, and our beach house building projects.

Gotta love the barkada moments…

Davao Life continues.

Power On!

