Home>Videos>BACK HOME! Philippines Beach House Building And Filipino Barkada Life In Davao!

BACK HOME! Philippines Beach House Building And Filipino Barkada Life In Davao!

Journal Online6

I AM COVID RECOVERED AND BACK HOME AT OUR BEACH HOUSE IN CATEEL, DAVAO ORIENTAL!

What an awesome feeling being back and feeling the beach sand once again. I am so thankful to have only had mild symptoms and have completely recovered from Covid. Now, it is back to beach house building in the Philippines, and life with my Filipino barkada here in Cateel.

This is just a raw update on being home, and our beach house building projects.

Gotta love the barkada moments…

Davao Life continues.

Power On!

*** NEW #BecomingFilipino Drone Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2H-T…

*** FOR HAMMOCKS AND SHIRTS JUST MESSAGE VIAJERO OUTDOOR CENTER ON FACEBOOK: https://web.facebook.com/viajerocdo/

*** FOR MORE STORIES AND ADVENTURES CHECK OUT MY FACEBOOK PAGE: #BecomingFilipino

Positivity
1 views

You may also like

BecomingFilipino – BUILDING GIANT BAMBOO FENCE – Beach Land Life In The Philippines (Davao, Mindanao)
BecomingFilipino – BUILDING GIANT BAMBOO FENCE – Beach Land Life In The Philippines (Davao, Mindanao)
Positivity
29 views
BecomingFilipino – BEACH LAND COCONUT CLIMBING – Cooking Clam Soup Filipino Style (Davao Home Life)
BecomingFilipino – BEACH LAND COCONUT CLIMBING – Cooking Clam Soup Filipino Style (Davao Home Life)
Positivity
16 views
Bret Maverick – The Homeless Street Dog That Changed My Life Forever (The Real Story)
Bret Maverick – The Homeless Street Dog That Changed My Life Forever (The Real Story)
Positivity
7 views
BecomingFilipino – LEAVING OUR BEACH LAND – New Nipa Roof and Bamboo Fence (House Building Philippines)
BecomingFilipino – LEAVING OUR BEACH LAND – New Nipa Roof and Bamboo Fence (House Building Philippines)
Positivity
6 views
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH LAND FOOD HARVEST – Visiting The Famous Fish Pond (Cateel, Davao)
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH LAND FOOD HARVEST – Visiting The Famous Fish Pond (Cateel, Davao)
Positivity
23 views
BecomingFilipino – DANGEROUS BEACH HOUSE? Bamboo Construction In The Philippines… Goodbye Railings!
BecomingFilipino – DANGEROUS BEACH HOUSE? Bamboo Construction In The Philippines… Goodbye Railings!
Positivity
25 views
BecomingFilipino – BIG BEACH HOUSE SURPRISE! Turtles Hatch In Front Of Philippines Land (Cateel, Davao)
BecomingFilipino – BIG BEACH HOUSE SURPRISE! Turtles Hatch In Front Of Philippines Land (Cateel, Davao)
Positivity
56 views
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH LAND CHANGED – Building Another Small House? (Cateel, Davao)
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH LAND CHANGED – Building Another Small House? (Cateel, Davao)
Positivity
43 views
BecomingFilipino – BUBBLE BATH WATERFALLS – Philippines Clean and Cold River Spring (DAVAO PROVINCE)
BecomingFilipino – BUBBLE BATH WATERFALLS – Philippines Clean and Cold River Spring (DAVAO PROVINCE)
Positivity
94 views
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH HOME CAR SURPRISE… My Girlfriend Got Me This?
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH HOME CAR SURPRISE… My Girlfriend Got Me This?
Positivity
151 views
Bret Maverick – Saying Goodbye To THIS In The Philippines… (Parting Ways For Good)
Bret Maverick – Saying Goodbye To THIS In The Philippines… (Parting Ways For Good)
Positivity
85 views
BecomingFilipino – SOLAR ENERGY BEACH HOUSE – No More Electric Bills In The Philippines (100% OFF GRID)
BecomingFilipino – SOLAR ENERGY BEACH HOUSE – No More Electric Bills In The Philippines (100% OFF GRID)
Positivity
85 views
1235

Page 1 of 5

Suggested Articles

arrested suspects
The arrested suspects. Photo by DENNIS ABRINA
Provincial

PDEA nets P3.4M drugs in Cavite mall parking lot

Dennis Abrina
BACOOR CITY, Cavite — Elements of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 4A- Cavite recovered P3.4 million worth of
Karl Dehesa
Uling Roasters Butuan City's Karl Dehesa and Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines' Alvin Pasaol battle for the loose ball during the fourth leg finals of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup powered by TM last Tuesday.
Basketball

Family’s Brand rules 4th leg of Chooks 3×3

Theodore P. Jurado
CALAMBA - Order was restored in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President’s Cup powered by TM after Zamboanga City-Family’s Brand Sardines
Metro

Abalos wants pumping stations ready before rainy season

Edd Reyes
METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos conducted an inspection on several pumping stations to make sure that all
Opinion

Dear 2020

Allan L. Encarnacion
HINDI na kita kukumustahin kasi alam ko ang naging malubha mong sitwasyon sa nakaraang labindalawang buwan. Kung kami naman ang