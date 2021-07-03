Home>Videos>BecomingFilipino – BUILDING GIANT BAMBOO FENCE – Beach Land Life In The Philippines (Davao, Mindanao)

BecomingFilipino – BUILDING GIANT BAMBOO FENCE – Beach Land Life In The Philippines (Davao, Mindanao)

TIME TO BUILD A GIANT BAMBOO FENCE AROUND OUR BEACH LAND!

I came back to Cateel, Davao Oriental, and noticed that one section of our property already had a giant bamboo fence put up! Awesome! On this random beach life vlog, we take a look at all the building happening on our beach property. We also cook some giant mushrooms…

Yes, there is now a mushroom grower in Cateel!

Barangay beach life continues for us in Davao. There is always something going on, and I am stoked to see the giant bamboo Filipino made fence come together!

POWER ON!

Positivity
