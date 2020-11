It was time to leave the Filipino community in Puraran Catanduanes, and head back across the Philippines home…

Spending time with this community that was devastated by a Super Typhoon was absolutely beyond inspiring! Their Bayanihan project to rebuild and recover… was absolutely amazing! THANK YOU so much for supporting this community. I may be leaving, but will be making updates from time to time about their progression.

Time to drive home across the Philippines…

POWER ON!