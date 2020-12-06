Home>Videos>BecomingFilipino – BIG PHILIPPINES BEACH HOME – Our Land In Davao – FILIPINO MADE HOUSE AND GARDEN

BecomingFilipino – BIG PHILIPPINES BEACH HOME – Our Land In Davao – FILIPINO MADE HOUSE AND GARDEN

OUR BIG BEACH HOME IN THE PHILIPPINES IS ALMOST DONE!

After many months of working together with local Filipinos from Cateel… our first major structures are almost ready for move in. This is such a cool feeling! Our beach land development has been an amazing experience, and it has been absolutely awesome making a home here in Davao Oriental!

Cateel life continues…

And our big beach home move in will be soon!

Power On!

Positivity
