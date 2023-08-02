CANADIAN RETURNS TO PHILIPPINES – Bret Is Back! (BecomingFilipino Home)

OUR WELL KNOWN CANADIAN FRIEND RETURNS TO THE PHILIPPINES… BRET IS BACK!

We picked him up at the airport in Davao on Sunday night, and then drove straight back to our Philippines beach home in Cateel, Davao Oriental. So great seeing Bret back here in Mindanao, and you can feel his positive vibes about being here. In this video, we spend a day along the coast, catch up, enjoy some simple things Bret missed… and finally go to Lake Carolina! I also continue with my getting back to exercising! Had an awesome morning run…. sunrise was beautiful!

Canadians in Davao Mindanao…

Life is here.

POWER ON!

