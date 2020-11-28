Home>Videos>Charo Santos ginulat ng staff | Arjo, Sylvia no pressure | Jane lilipad pa rin as Darna?

Charo Santos ginulat ng staff | Arjo, Sylvia no pressure | Jane lilipad pa rin as Darna?

Eugene E. Asis11
Showbiz
9 views

Charo Santos ginulat ng staff | Arjo, Sylvia no pressure | Jane lilipad pa rin as Darna?

You may also like

Sikreto ng transformation ni Janine Berdin | Biglang nag-bloom
Sikreto ng transformation ni Janine Berdin | Biglang nag-bloom
Showbiz
17 views
Alden handa na sa bed scenes with Maine | Mas mature na
Alden handa na sa bed scenes with Maine | Mas mature na
Showbiz
28 views
Scoop! Break na pala sina Ruffa at Jourdan | Si Mayor Bistek na ba? | Di raw alam ni Tita Annabelle
Scoop! Break na pala sina Ruffa at Jourdan | Si Mayor Bistek na ba? | Di raw alam ni Tita Annabelle
Showbiz
75 views
Isang taon lang! Aicelle bistado na ang asawang si Mark Zambrano!
Isang taon lang! Aicelle bistado na ang asawang si Mark Zambrano!
Showbiz
41 views
Ganito pala kayaman at katalino si Xia Vigor (child wonder)!
Ganito pala kayaman at katalino si Xia Vigor (child wonder)!
Showbiz
58 views
Walang lumabas sa dede…Ryza nanghingi ng breast milk kay Chariz at LJ
Walang lumabas sa dede…Ryza nanghingi ng breast milk kay Chariz at LJ
Showbiz
45 views
Willie tumulong na nagpanalo pa | Kinumpara sa isang Senador
Willie tumulong na nagpanalo pa | Kinumpara sa isang Senador
Showbiz
41 views
Pagpapaseksi ni BARBIE Imperial paghihiganti kay PAUL Salas?
Pagpapaseksi ni BARBIE Imperial paghihiganti kay PAUL Salas?
Showbiz
75 views
Marian Rivera-Dantes kanino mas hirap kina Zia at Sixto | ‘Times 3’
Marian Rivera-Dantes kanino mas hirap kina Zia at Sixto | ‘Times 3’
Showbiz
36 views
Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina NAGSALITA na! | John Lloyd-Bea movie bakit mahirap gawin
Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina NAGSALITA na! | John Lloyd-Bea movie bakit mahirap gawin
Showbiz
47 views
Ria Atayde goes IG Live | Q&A: Talks about Piolo, KathNiel | May pa-raffle for Save The Children
Ria Atayde goes IG Live | Q&A: Talks about Piolo, KathNiel | May pa-raffle for Save The Children
Showbiz
48 views
Kim ayaw idetalye ang kasal kay Xian! | ‘Hayaan na natin ang KathNiel’
Kim ayaw idetalye ang kasal kay Xian! | ‘Hayaan na natin ang KathNiel’
Showbiz
67 views
123

Page 1 of 3

Eugene E. Asis
Eugene E. Asis
Founding Member: Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) / Entertainment Editor, People's Journal

Suggested Articles

Bong Go
Bong Go abhors maltreatment of PH embassy household worker in Brazil
Nation

Bong Go condemns maltreatment of PH embassy househelp

People's Journal
SENATOR and member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Christopher “Bong” Go expressed abhorrence at the reported maltreatment of
Anthony Taberna and Rossel Velasco-Taberna
Anthony Taberna and Rossel Velasco-Taberna
Showbiz

Ang significance ng number 11 kina Ka Tunying at Rossel

Aster Amoyo
AYON sa magandang misis ng popular radio journalist at TV host na si Anthony Taberna na si Rossel Velasco-Taberna, first
Bong Go with Rodrigo Duterte
Sen. Bong Go with President Duterte
Nation

Go backs Luzon state of calamity declaration; seeks better disaster mitigation measures

People's Journal
AFTER leading the distribution of immediate assistance to flood-hit families in Calumpit and Marilao, Bulacan on Tuesday, November 17, Senator
Snooky Serna
Snooky Serna
Showbiz

Snooky may adbokasya dahil sa sariling sakit

Aster Amoyo
FORMER child superstar and award-winning actress Snooky Serna started her acting career when she was four sa Lino [caption id="attachment_3160"