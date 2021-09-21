Home>Videos>FILIPINO BARKADA FAMILY LIFE.- Beach House Building In Davao (Sardine Lunch!)

FILIPINO BARKADA FAMILY LIFE.- Beach House Building In Davao (Sardine Lunch!)

Journal Online48

ANOTHER DAY LIVING FAMILY LIFE AS A FILIPINO BARKADA HERE IN DAVAO…

Who is Franco? Well, our friend who has been staying with us for many months. He is actually part of an awesome band from Cebu! On this day from Cateel, we just live life together at the beach house. From eating sardines and sharing laughs… to surfing, jogging, and enjoying the coast… to building a beach house, and checking in with single engineer!

Yup, beach house and barkada family life continues from the coast of Mindanao…

Cateel, Davao Oriental.

POWER ON!

** NEW #BecomingFilipino Drone Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L2H-T…

*** FOR HAMMOCKS AND SHIRTS JUST MESSAGE VIAJERO OUTDOOR CENTER ON FACEBOOK: https://web.facebook.com/viajerocdo/

*** FOR MORE STORIES AND ADVENTURES CHECK OUT MY FACEBOOK PAGE: #BecomingFilipino

Positivity
3 views

You may also like

BACK HOME! Philippines Beach House Building And Filipino Barkada Life In Davao!
BACK HOME! Philippines Beach House Building And Filipino Barkada Life In Davao!
Positivity
2 views
BecomingFilipino – BUILDING GIANT BAMBOO FENCE – Beach Land Life In The Philippines (Davao, Mindanao)
BecomingFilipino – BUILDING GIANT BAMBOO FENCE – Beach Land Life In The Philippines (Davao, Mindanao)
Positivity
29 views
BecomingFilipino – BEACH LAND COCONUT CLIMBING – Cooking Clam Soup Filipino Style (Davao Home Life)
BecomingFilipino – BEACH LAND COCONUT CLIMBING – Cooking Clam Soup Filipino Style (Davao Home Life)
Positivity
16 views
Bret Maverick – The Homeless Street Dog That Changed My Life Forever (The Real Story)
Bret Maverick – The Homeless Street Dog That Changed My Life Forever (The Real Story)
Positivity
7 views
BecomingFilipino – LEAVING OUR BEACH LAND – New Nipa Roof and Bamboo Fence (House Building Philippines)
BecomingFilipino – LEAVING OUR BEACH LAND – New Nipa Roof and Bamboo Fence (House Building Philippines)
Positivity
6 views
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH LAND FOOD HARVEST – Visiting The Famous Fish Pond (Cateel, Davao)
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH LAND FOOD HARVEST – Visiting The Famous Fish Pond (Cateel, Davao)
Positivity
23 views
BecomingFilipino – DANGEROUS BEACH HOUSE? Bamboo Construction In The Philippines… Goodbye Railings!
BecomingFilipino – DANGEROUS BEACH HOUSE? Bamboo Construction In The Philippines… Goodbye Railings!
Positivity
25 views
BecomingFilipino – BIG BEACH HOUSE SURPRISE! Turtles Hatch In Front Of Philippines Land (Cateel, Davao)
BecomingFilipino – BIG BEACH HOUSE SURPRISE! Turtles Hatch In Front Of Philippines Land (Cateel, Davao)
Positivity
61 views
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH LAND CHANGED – Building Another Small House? (Cateel, Davao)
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH LAND CHANGED – Building Another Small House? (Cateel, Davao)
Positivity
48 views
BecomingFilipino – BUBBLE BATH WATERFALLS – Philippines Clean and Cold River Spring (DAVAO PROVINCE)
BecomingFilipino – BUBBLE BATH WATERFALLS – Philippines Clean and Cold River Spring (DAVAO PROVINCE)
Positivity
94 views
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH HOME CAR SURPRISE… My Girlfriend Got Me This?
BecomingFilipino – PHILIPPINES BEACH HOME CAR SURPRISE… My Girlfriend Got Me This?
Positivity
155 views
Bret Maverick – Saying Goodbye To THIS In The Philippines… (Parting Ways For Good)
Bret Maverick – Saying Goodbye To THIS In The Philippines… (Parting Ways For Good)
Positivity
90 views
1235

Page 1 of 5

Suggested Articles
Nation

IATF warns of COVID spike

Alfred P. Dalizon
SECRETARY Carlito F. Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID)
Opinion

Taiwan is crucial to the global fight against cybercrime

People's Tonight
HUANG MING-CHAO Commissioner, Criminal Investigation Bureau Ministry of the Interior Republic of China (Taiwan) Taiwan’s national antipandemic and cybersecurity teams
Provincial

5 rebs, soldier die in Palawan encounter

Zaida I. Delos Reyes
SIX persons including five members of New Peoples’ Army (NPA) and a soldier were killed in an encounter before dawn
Volleyball

Panaga joins Creamline

Theodore P. Jurado
JEANETTE Panaga, one of the PVL's finest middle blockers, is now with Creamline. In an interview with online sports portal