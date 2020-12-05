Kumander Daot – I TRIED EVERY JOLLIBEE BURGER – Foreigner Foodtrip in Davao Philippines

Jollibee, almost a national institution. Founded in 1978 after Tony Tan Caktiong converted his ice cream stand, setup in 1975, to a food stand selling hotdogs, chicken and so on, Jollibee now has over 1000 branches in the Philippines and over 200 overseas.

I went in search of something a bit less common – the not so famous burger. From the basic Yum burger to the most recent Amazing Aloha – I tried them all.

Except the Champ. It was phased out, phased back in, but I couldn’t find any available. Sayang.

Lockdown still goes on in Cateel, so this is about the only chance I get to explore.

** This is not a paid promotion. As you will see, some of the items were not even in stock! **

===================

FOLLOW ME ON FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kumanderD

DAILY UPDATES ON INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/kumanderdaot

MUSIC: Get one month free https://www.epidemicsound.com/referra…

===================

I’m trying to get to 10,000 followers on Instagram – help me out!

Merchandise will be here by the next video! Be ready! Post a comment about this for a chance to win a free shirt!