Home>Videos>Grabeee! Barbie nagpainit sa pictorial | ‘Laban kung laban’

Grabeee! Barbie nagpainit sa pictorial | ‘Laban kung laban’

Eugene E. Asis12
Showbiz
9 views

Grabeee! Barbie nagpainit sa pictorial | ‘Laban kung laban’

You may also like

Charo Santos ginulat ng staff | Arjo, Sylvia no pressure | Jane lilipad pa rin as Darna?
Charo Santos ginulat ng staff | Arjo, Sylvia no pressure | Jane lilipad pa rin as Darna?
Showbiz
16 views
Sikreto ng transformation ni Janine Berdin | Biglang nag-bloom
Sikreto ng transformation ni Janine Berdin | Biglang nag-bloom
Showbiz
18 views
Alden handa na sa bed scenes with Maine | Mas mature na
Alden handa na sa bed scenes with Maine | Mas mature na
Showbiz
33 views
Scoop! Break na pala sina Ruffa at Jourdan | Si Mayor Bistek na ba? | Di raw alam ni Tita Annabelle
Scoop! Break na pala sina Ruffa at Jourdan | Si Mayor Bistek na ba? | Di raw alam ni Tita Annabelle
Showbiz
86 views
Isang taon lang! Aicelle bistado na ang asawang si Mark Zambrano!
Isang taon lang! Aicelle bistado na ang asawang si Mark Zambrano!
Showbiz
42 views
Ganito pala kayaman at katalino si Xia Vigor (child wonder)!
Ganito pala kayaman at katalino si Xia Vigor (child wonder)!
Showbiz
59 views
Walang lumabas sa dede…Ryza nanghingi ng breast milk kay Chariz at LJ
Walang lumabas sa dede…Ryza nanghingi ng breast milk kay Chariz at LJ
Showbiz
45 views
Willie tumulong na nagpanalo pa | Kinumpara sa isang Senador
Willie tumulong na nagpanalo pa | Kinumpara sa isang Senador
Showbiz
41 views
Pagpapaseksi ni BARBIE Imperial paghihiganti kay PAUL Salas?
Pagpapaseksi ni BARBIE Imperial paghihiganti kay PAUL Salas?
Showbiz
76 views
Marian Rivera-Dantes kanino mas hirap kina Zia at Sixto | ‘Times 3’
Marian Rivera-Dantes kanino mas hirap kina Zia at Sixto | ‘Times 3’
Showbiz
37 views
Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina NAGSALITA na! | John Lloyd-Bea movie bakit mahirap gawin
Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina NAGSALITA na! | John Lloyd-Bea movie bakit mahirap gawin
Showbiz
47 views
Ria Atayde goes IG Live | Q&A: Talks about Piolo, KathNiel | May pa-raffle for Save The Children
Ria Atayde goes IG Live | Q&A: Talks about Piolo, KathNiel | May pa-raffle for Save The Children
Showbiz
48 views
123

Page 1 of 3

Eugene E. Asis
Eugene E. Asis
Founding Member: Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) / Entertainment Editor, People's Journal

Suggested Articles
Nation

Public cautioned on vaccine

Lee Ann P. Ducusin
THE Department of Health has called on the public to temper expectations on a potential vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech
Nation

1 new COVID case, no death, no recovery among Pinoys abroad

Cristina Lee-Pisco
A REPORT on Sunday recorded one new COVID-19 case, no new fatality, and no new recovery among Filipinos abroad, the
Grateful tuesday
Showbiz

Mayor Chavit Singson shares blessings through ‘Grateful Tuesdays’

People's Journal
BLESSINGS poured once more in the 7th and season-ender episode of "Grateful Tuesdays" when Ilocos Sur Mayor Chavit Singson as
Rescue
The rescue and retreval operation at the building extension of the factory of Polytechnique Mfg., Inc. in Purok 4, Langkaan 1, Dasmariñas, Cavite Thursday night. From the Office of Representative Elpidio Barzaga of Lone District of Dasmarinas City
Provincial

Cavite bldg collapses due to typhoon Ulysses

Dennis Abrina
DASMARIÑAS CITY, Cavite — Retrieval operations are ongoing in the building extension of the factory of Polytechnique Mfg., Inc. in