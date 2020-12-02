Home>Videos>Kira at Grae nadala ang feelings hanggang hotel rooms | Marco, Rita magkaiba

Kira at Grae nadala ang feelings hanggang hotel rooms | Marco, Rita magkaiba

Eugene E. Asis0

Kira at Grae nadala ang feelings hanggang hotel rooms | Marco, Rita magkaiba

Showbiz
0 views

You may also like

Nakakagulat! Jake Zyrus boses lalaki na talaga!
Nakakagulat! Jake Zyrus boses lalaki na talaga!
Showbiz
13 views
Grabeee! Barbie nagpainit sa pictorial | ‘Laban kung laban’
Grabeee! Barbie nagpainit sa pictorial | ‘Laban kung laban’
Showbiz
17 views
Charo Santos ginulat ng staff | Arjo, Sylvia no pressure | Jane lilipad pa rin as Darna?
Charo Santos ginulat ng staff | Arjo, Sylvia no pressure | Jane lilipad pa rin as Darna?
Showbiz
20 views
Sikreto ng transformation ni Janine Berdin | Biglang nag-bloom
Sikreto ng transformation ni Janine Berdin | Biglang nag-bloom
Showbiz
22 views
Alden handa na sa bed scenes with Maine | Mas mature na
Alden handa na sa bed scenes with Maine | Mas mature na
Showbiz
38 views
Scoop! Break na pala sina Ruffa at Jourdan | Si Mayor Bistek na ba? | Di raw alam ni Tita Annabelle
Scoop! Break na pala sina Ruffa at Jourdan | Si Mayor Bistek na ba? | Di raw alam ni Tita Annabelle
Showbiz
88 views
Isang taon lang! Aicelle bistado na ang asawang si Mark Zambrano!
Isang taon lang! Aicelle bistado na ang asawang si Mark Zambrano!
Showbiz
42 views
Ganito pala kayaman at katalino si Xia Vigor (child wonder)!
Ganito pala kayaman at katalino si Xia Vigor (child wonder)!
Showbiz
59 views
Walang lumabas sa dede…Ryza nanghingi ng breast milk kay Chariz at LJ
Walang lumabas sa dede…Ryza nanghingi ng breast milk kay Chariz at LJ
Showbiz
45 views
Willie tumulong na nagpanalo pa | Kinumpara sa isang Senador
Willie tumulong na nagpanalo pa | Kinumpara sa isang Senador
Showbiz
41 views
Pagpapaseksi ni BARBIE Imperial paghihiganti kay PAUL Salas?
Pagpapaseksi ni BARBIE Imperial paghihiganti kay PAUL Salas?
Showbiz
76 views
Marian Rivera-Dantes kanino mas hirap kina Zia at Sixto | ‘Times 3’
Marian Rivera-Dantes kanino mas hirap kina Zia at Sixto | ‘Times 3’
Showbiz
38 views
123

Page 1 of 3

Eugene E. Asis
Eugene E. Asis
Founding Member: Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) / Entertainment Editor, People's Journal

Suggested Articles
Nation

Lagman urges more days to tackle budget

Jester P. Manalastas
A veteran solon is calling for more session days for the deliberation on the proposed 2021 national budget. Albay Rep.
Isko Moreno
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday rewarded 73 barangays for having no COVID cases for the past two months. Behind him are Manila Health Department chief Dr. Poks Pangan and (his left) Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko rewards 73 COVID-free bgys

People's Journal
- With P100K each  SUPPRESS the numbers. This, according to Mayor Isko Moreno, is the continued goal of the local government
Showbiz

Buboy nahiwalay sa American wife dahil sa COVID-19

Aster Amoyo
FORMER child actor Buboy Villar (22) was only 19 years old when he became a father sa kanyang three-year-old daughter
Provincial

Laguna bgy. tanod nabbed for drugs

Gil Aman
A BARANGAY tanod was arrested by operatives of Drugs Enforcement Team (DET) following the confiscation of shabu during an anti-illegal