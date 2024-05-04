LIFE IS CHANGING – Philippines Beach Home to Filming Project! (Becoming Filipino)

LIFE IS GOING TO CHANGE A LOT THIS NEXT MONTH OR SO IN THE PHILIPPINES…

I have decided to join a production project. And with that, I will find myself all over the country working and focused… on what I believe will be something very positive. It has been quite a while since I’ve joined a production, but after spending time with the team, I am incredibly optimistic! In this video, we start at my beach home in Cateel. I drive to Davao with Therine to send her off to Manila, and then I head to Zamboanga City. There, I meet up with the production team and we get to work!

This video is a little look at some behind the scenes and fun moments during a few parts of our shoot. I really debated whether I would do this… but I am so happy I decided to go for it.

Bring on the positive vibes, bring on the new production challenge, and bring on another day in the Philippines!

POWER ON!

