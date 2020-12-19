May sumira ng proposal ni Luis kay Jessy | Naghiwalay pala | The real story

a sexual assault survivor talks to AFP during an interview in Sittwe. After a brutal gang rape by soldiers, steely-eyed Thein Nu went up against the powerful Myanmar military in a monthslong battle for justice -- a self-admitted "courageous" act that paid off in a rare legal victory last week. - TO GO WITH: Myanmar conflict justice rights women , FOCUS / AFP / STR / TO GO WITH: Myanmar conflict justice rights women , FOCUS

Myanmar gang rape victim wins legal battle with mi…