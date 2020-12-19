May sumira ng proposal ni Luis kay Jessy | Naghiwalay pala | The real story
Eugene E. Asis
Founding Member: Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) / Entertainment Editor, People's Journal
Suggested Articles
Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
WASHINGTON, Nov 18, 2020 (AFP) - Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the government's top election security official, who had rejected
‘Holiday lockdown’ fake news’ — Go
NAGBABALA si Senator Christopher “Bong” Go sa publiko hinggil sa mga lumalabas na impormasyon sa social media na magpapatupad ang
Velasco offers Cayetano deputy speaker position
ANY position -- including deputy speaker -- is open for former Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano. This was assured by Speaker
Commuter group full support sa balik-byahe ng Angkas
FULL support ang commuter group sa balik operation ng motorcycle app Angkas at iba pang app. Ayon kay Atty. Ariel