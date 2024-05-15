305 SHARES Share Tweet

BUREAU of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced the arrest on Monday of five illegal aliens allegedly involved in abortion activities.

Arrested along Macapagal Blvd. in Pasay City was a Vietnamese man who introduced himself as Doctor Sang. He was identified as Trinh Dinh Sang, 29, and was found to be working in a wellness clinic in the area.

The operations, conducted in coordination with the Presidential AThe Vietnamese ‘doctor’ and cohorts allegedly involved in abortion arrested by BI.nti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police – Pasay City, resulted from information received that Sang was involved in illegal procedures including cosmetic enhancement as well as abortion.

Also arrested during the operations were two other Vietnamese nationals identified as Nguyen Duy Quynh, 67 and Pham Thi Nhu Hieu, 28 and two Chinese men identified as Xie Jun, 36 and Zhai Jian Gang, 43.

According to Bureau of Immigration (BI) intelligence division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., operatives posed as clients for cosmetic treatments, and upon confirmation of the presence of illegal aliens, implemented the arrest against Sang and his cohorts.

Manahan said Sang and his gang will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending the resolution of the deportation case filed against them.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the case is alarming, given that the suspect was reported to be conducting illegal abortion as well as other cosmetic procedures unsanctioned by the Department of Health.

“Their activities are dangerous and pose as a threat to public safety,” said Tansingco. “We are thankful for the cooperation of our partners in government in this effort to locate and arrest these illegal aliens,” he added.