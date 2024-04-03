Villanueva: Zubiri’s positive trust ratings reflect trust in senate

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri’s positive trust ratings is reflective the people’s trust in the Senate.

Thus said Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, who credited the said ratings gained by Zubiri to his “steady, sober leadership of the Senate.”

“Because of this, the Senate President enjoys not only the trust of our people, but the trust of the members of the Senate,” Villanueva said.

The latest Pulse Asia survey showed Zubiri scoring majority trust ratings, with 53% of the respondents saying they trust the Senate head. Conducted from March 6 to 10 this year, the said survey saw a two-percentage point increase in the trust ratings of Zubiri from 51% when Pulse Asia made a similar poll in December 2023.

Zubiri scored big in Mindanao, where he received a trust rating of 69%, up 11% from 58% he got from the previous Pulse Asia survey. Comparatively, the Senate leader’s trust rating among the ABC class also jumped 21% to 62% based on the latest polls.

“The Pulse Asia survey is very telling, as the results give us an idea of who our people trust among our leaders, who our constituents believe is really credible,” said Villanueva.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have positive trust ratings, with 57% and 71% of respondents saying they trust the President and Vice President, respectively.

The three officials also scored positive approval ratings, with the President, Vice President and Senate President obtaining 55%, 67%, and 52% approval ratings in the Pulse Asia poll.

Villanueva added that “the timing of the survey also validates the approach the Senate has taken with regard to different issues, particularly the Charter change.”

“Despite the politically-charged and sometimes acrimonious discussions on Constitutional amendments, Senate President Zubiri has led the way by consistently taking the high road, and we believe the Filipino people appreciate this,” the majority leader said.