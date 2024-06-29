Viola Natividad Inspires Listeners to Embrace Hope and Purpose with New Single, “Dahil Sa ‘Yo”

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Singer-songwriter Viola Natividad offers a message of hope and redemption with the release of her new single, Dahil Sa ‘Yo—out now on all digital streaming platforms worldwide.

In Dahil Sa ‘Yo, the Christian contemporary artist speaks transparently about her personal relationship with God and takes the listeners on a journey of healing, embracing hope, and rising from the rubble. It’s the newest anthem to finding one’s meaning and purpose.

“I wrote the song ‘Dahil Sa ‘Yo’ reflecting on the kindness and faithfulness of God in my life. It’s about how He transformed my shameful past into a life filled with hope and purpose,” Viola revealed. “When I look back on my previous feelings of failure and shame, I am reminded of how God turned things around, redeeming me from those dark and painful moments.”

Arranged by Stephen Tan, mixed and mastered by Jan Levi Sanchez, with backing vocals by Carlo Natividad and Stephen Tan, this hopeful ballad is Viola’s debut project with Reverb Worship PH, CBN Asia’s music arm.

Viola’s brand of music is no stranger to messages like these—as she has written and performed songs about faith—Muli, Ah Basta, and Bawat Tagumpay, Ikaw ang Nagbigay, to name a few. She hopes that with Dahil Sa ‘Yo, her ruminations about faith and personal experiences will also comfort anyone seeking truth and redemption.

“I hope that those who listen to the song are reminded that no matter how tough, shameful, or painful life may seem, there is always hope in the Lord. Life becomes meaningful and valuable through Him. He has the power to turn the ugly into beautiful, mend what’s broken, bring clarity to confusion, and provide healing and restoration,” she said.

Join the journey of finding hope and purpose. Listen to Viola Natividad’s Dahil Sa ‘Yo—now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms worldwide. Follow Reverb Worship PH on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for more updates.