Visit our public libraries – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna calls on parents to urge their children to make use of the city's public libraries. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna is urging parents to convince their children to visit the city’s public libraries, saying there is still something in physical books that cannot be gained from depending on the internet.

Lacuna made the call as she greeted the Manila City Library (MCL) headed by its Director Mylene Villanueva, on the occasion of the MCL’s 77th anniversary this month, for which events have been lined up which culminate in mass.

“Para sa mga di nakakaalam, marami tayong libraries. Pilit nating pinatataas ang antas ng serbisyo na ibinibigay ng ating mga library, kung kaya’t dumarami po ang ating mga kliyente, mula bata hanggang matanda. Ngayon kasi digital generation na, karamihan ng pagri-research ay ginagawa na lang sa loob ng tahanan at ito ay sa tulong ng internet. Pero di parin matutumbasan ang pagbubukas ng aklat,” she said.

The mayor added: “Marami pa rin po tayong mapupulot na aral pag tayo ay talagang nagbabasa, ‘yun dati po nating ginagawa. Mas nahahasa tayo. Di naman po lahat ng nababasa natin sa Google ay pawang katotohanan. Kadalasan, kulang-kulang o di kaya ay hindi totoo. Kaya hinihikayat ko ang lahat lalo na ‘yung me mga anak, na bisitahin n’yo po ang ating mga library sa buong Kamaynilaan.”

Lacuna vowed that the MCL will continuously help in providing quality educational services that would raise the level of intellect of the student population of Manila.

It was learned that the MCL had received various recognitions from the national government in recent years and that the total library services that have been given to the public to date has already reached 156,856.

Villanueva reported to the mayor that the figure covers those served from January to September alone, notwithstanding the fact that five branches of the library are currently not functional since they are under rehabilitation.

According to Villanuevam the MCL registered a total of 61,269 library users. Those who used the library’s computers and wifi reached 15,099 while those who borrowed books totaled 21,762. The number of children served is 47,891 while the senior citizens served totaled 425. The MCL was also able to visit 167 barangays and 11 schools.

“Dun po sa mga nagtatanong kung may nagpupunta sa Manila City Library, siguro po nasagot ko na kayo,” said Villanueva, as she cited the all-out support of Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, City Administrator Bernie Ang and Congressman Rolan Valeriano in helping the library meet its needs.