Vitality Named Official Health & Wellness Partner For BRAVE 100

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces its partnership with Vitality Medical & Sleep Disorders Center as the Official Health & Wellness Partner for BRAVE 100, set to take place at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Friday, November 7.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“We are honored to welcome Vitality as our official Health and Wellness Partner for BRAVE 100. This milestone event is not only about celebrating the organization’s growth through the years but also about prioritizing the safety, health, and overall well-being of our athletes, staff, and fans. With Vitality’s expertise and commitment to excellence in healthcare, we are ensuring that everyone involved in this historic night experiences the highest standard of wellness and medical care.”

The landmark BRAVE 100 card promises to be one of the most significant nights in MMA history, featuring three World Championship bouts that highlight BRAVE CF’s continued mission to elevate the sport on a global scale.

Headlining the monumental event is BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić, who will defend his crown against Bahraini hometown hero Hamza Kooheji in a clash of national pride and elite skill.

Also part of the lineup, undefeated sensation Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev will collide with Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title.

Meanwhile, Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine seeks to etch his name in history by becoming the first-ever three-division BRAVE CF World Champion as he faces Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the Interim Super Welterweight World Championship.

Tickets are now on sale, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of athleticism, courage, and global unity.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT VITALITY MEDICAL & SLEEP DISORDERS CENTER

Vitality Medical & Sleep Disorders Center is a multidisciplinary healthcare facility based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering specialized services in sleep medicine, ENT, internal medicine, psychiatry, pain management, and wellness therapies. Guided by a patient-centered philosophy, Vitality strives to improve quality of life through accurate diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and long-term health outcomes. Its vision is to lead in delivering comprehensive care that promotes wellness across all aspects of health.