VM Lacuna’s remains to pass at Manila City Hall Quadrangle Friday

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna takes a last look at her father, the late former Manila Vice Mayor Danilo Lacuna. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna takes a last look at her father, the late former Manila Vice Mayor Danilo Lacuna. (JERRY S. TAN)

305 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA City Administrator Bernie Ang announced that City Hall employees will have the final chance to pay their last respects to the late former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna come Friday, August 18, 2023.

In a memorandum he issued, Ang said that a motorcade carrying the casket of the the late Vice Mayor will be passing by the Manila City Hall quadrangle at 1 pm. on Friday.

The motorcade will momentarily stay in the City Hall grounds as tradition would have it.

Thus, city employees who wish to condole with the family or pay their respects for the last time may stage themselves in the said area on said date and time, Ang said.

From there, the convoy will proceed to the Manila South Cemetery for the 2 p.m. interment.

Lacuna, father of Manila Mayor Honey, passed away on August 13, 2023.

He had served the city of Manila as Vice Mayor for many terms or a total of 27 years, nine years as councilor and 18 years as mayor.

The Assenso Manilenyo that he founded is the dominant local party in Manila, having produced two mayors, namely Isko Moreno and his own daughter Honey, the eldest in a brood of five.

The said political party also cornered all elective local posts in the city, from mayor, vice mayor, Congressmen and city councilors.