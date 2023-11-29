VP Sara Duterte graces culminating event for Children’s Month

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Vice-President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte, joined by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies, Atty Elaine Fallarcuna, and other government and non-government executives, graces the culminating event to mark the month-long celebration of the 31st National Children’s Month with the theme, “BATA, BIDA KA!” on Tuesday (November 28) at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City.

During the event, Asst. Sec. Elaine F. Fallarcuna delivers the message of the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) Chairperson and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian who urged various sectors to collaborate in creating an enabling environment where children can safely realize their full potential and exercise their rights under the responsible guidance of parents or adults.

Also joining the activity are CWC Undersecretary Angelo Tapales, Congressman Paul Daza, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano, Department of Justice Assistant (DOJ) Secretary Majken Anika Gran-Ong, National Authority for Child Care (NACC) Assistant Secretary Rowena Macalintal, and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Deputy Country Representative Behzad Noubary.

The DSWD, the CWC, an attached agency of the DSWD, and the National Youth Commission (NYC) are the lead agencies for the Children’s Month Celebration.