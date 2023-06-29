Wanted Korean to be blacklisted by BI for setting up illegal gambling sites

360 SHARES Share Tweet

For reportedly setting up illegal gambling websites that enticed users to bet on domestic and foreign sports and receiving more than 16 billion won from the website’s members, a South Korean national wanted in his home country has been ordered to leave by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The South Korean was identified as Choi Sunghee, 38, who departed the country last June 20 on board a Jeju Air flight bound for Incheon.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that Korean authorities informed the BI about Choi’s cases.

“South Korean law states that no person, other than the Seoul Olympic Sports Promotion Foundation or an authorized entity, may issue sports betting tickets or similar things to win at betting. Violators are punishable by imprisonment with labor for not more than seven years or face a fine not exceeding 70 million won,” the BI chief said.

Based on the said information, Choi is set to be blacklisted, perpetually banning him from re-entering the Philippines.