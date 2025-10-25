Home>News>Environment>Warning Out on Imported Candles that Release Lead-Containing Smoke
Despite the 2016 ban, candles with lead-cored wicks (left) may still be available in the market, particularly in stores selling Chinese religious goods.

Quezon City. Amid the observance of the Consumer Welfare Month and the International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, the toxics watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition reminded the public to shun imported candles with lead-cored wicks.

The group issued the reminder as candles enjoy brisk sales a few days before millions of Filipinos swarm public and private cemeteries for the time-honored All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, or Undas.

The group warned lighting candles with lead-cored wicks will emit lead-containing smoke into the surroundings, which can be inhaled or get deposited onto the surfaces. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and persons with medical conditions are most vulnerable to the health effects of lead exposure.

At the request of the EcoWaste Coalition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2016 banned candles with lead-cored wicks to prevent and reduce lead exposure from the use of such products.

Lead emissions from candles with metal-core wicks are hazardous to human health.

During its recent market investigation, the EcoWaste Coalition went to shops selling religious goods in Binondo, the world’s oldest Chinatown, and was relieved to know that the lead-cored wicks of some candles from Taiwan have been replaced with non-metallic wicks.

As there might still be some candles with lead-cored wicks in the market, especially in Chinatowns in Cebu, Davao and Iloilo Cities and other urban hubs, the EcoWaste Coalition reminded consumers to be mindful of the “imminent hazard to the public health” of lighting such candles.

As stated in FDA Advisory No. 2016-146, “candles with wicks containing lead, candles in metal containers that contain lead, and wicks sold for candle-making that contain lead (are) an imminent hazard to the public health.”

“As a lead-cored wick candle burns, some of the lead may vaporize and be released into the air. This airborne lead may be inhaled and may deposit onto floors, furniture and other surfaces in the room where children may be exposed to it,” the advisory said.

“Lead emissions from any source pose health risk and can result in increased blood lead levels in unborn babies, babies and young children,” the FDA warned. “Other toxic effects include neurological damage, delayed mental and physical development, and attention and learning deficiencies.”

To prevent and reduce lead exposure and other safety risks, the EcoWaste Coalition reminded the public to heed the following tips:

  1. Pick candles with cotton or non-metal wicks, and shun those with lead-cored wicks.
  2. Carefully read and follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions.
  3. Trim wicks to ¼ inch before lighting a candle.
  4. Use a sturdy candle holder.
  5. Put the candle holder on a heat resistant, stable and uncluttered surface.
  6. Keep candles away from curtains and other things that can burn.
  7. Burn candles in a well-ventilated space, but keep them away from air currents to avoid fast burning and flare-ups.
  8. Do not drop matchsticks and other objects into the wax pool.
  9. Keep burning candles out of children’s reach and safe from pets.
  10. Do not leave lighted candles unattended.

“Lead pollution from the lighting of candles is preventable. Let’s use our rights as consumers to demand products that will not present lead exposure risks to everyone, especially the children,” the EcoWaste Coalition concluded.

Reference:

https://www.fda.gov.ph/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/FDA-Advisory-No.-2016-146.pdf

EcoWaste Coalition Profile Photo
EcoWaste Coalition
Let's make an eco-friendly, zero waste, and toxic-free Philippines a reality.
https://www.ecowastecoalition.org/

