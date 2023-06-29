Warning Out on Mercury-Contaminated S’Zitang Facial Cream

194 SHARES Share Tweet

29 June 2023, Quezon City. Despite a public health warning issued five years ago, a mercury-containing facial cream from China that claims to whiten and rejuvenate the skin continues to be sold in the market, including in online shopping sites.

The toxics watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition denounced the continuing importation and sale of S’Zitang, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2018 identified as an unauthorized cosmetic adulterated with mercury.

According to FDA Advisory No. 2018-183, S’Zitang 10 Days Eliminating Freckle Day & Night Set was “tested and found to contain toxic mercury levels beyond the one part per million (ppm) limit” under the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive.

Consumers were subsequently advised not to buy and purchase the violative product and concerned establishments were warned not to distribute it or face “regulatory actions and sanctions.”

“Five years have passed since the advisory was issued and Filipinas aspiring for a lighter skin can still obtain S’Zitang from stores selling affordable cosmetics,” observed Aileen Lucero, National Coordinator, EcoWaste Coalition. “This hazardous product can also be purchased from online sellers.”

In test buys conducted by the EcoWaste Coalition last Tuesday, the group managed to buy two variants of S’Zitang in Sta. Cruz, Manila for just P70 and P80 per set, and then screened the items for mercury using a handheld Olympus Vanta X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) analyzer.

According to the XRF screening, the S’Zitang 10 Days Eliminating Freckle Day & Night Set contained 1,924 ppm (day) and 390 ppm (night) mercury. On the other hand, the S’Zitang 7 Days Specific Eliminating Freckle AB Set contained 676 ppm (day) and 996 ppm (night) mercury.

“Mercury, a hidden chemical in some skin whitening products, could cause serious health problems, including to unborn babies, and should not be manufactured, offered for sale and used,” said Lucero.

“The S’Zitang products we purchased will expire in 2024 and 2025, indicating that these were manufactured after the global phase-out deadline in 2020 for the manufacture, import or export of cosmetics with mercury content above 1 ppm as per the Minamata Convention on Mercury,” she pointed out.

Echoing information from the World Health Organization (WHO), the FDA said “mercury salts in cosmetic products inhibit the formation of skin melanin which will result in lighter skin tone.”

“Adverse health effects brought about by highly toxic mercury in cosmetic products include kidney damage, skin rashes, skin discoloration and scarring,” the FDA said, adding “chronic use reduces the skin’s normal resistance against bacterial and fungal infections.”

“The transfer of mercury to fetuses of pregnant women may manifest as neurodevelopmental deficits later in life,” it further said.

To end the illegal trade of S’Zitang and other mercury-added cosmetics, the EcoWaste Coalition renewed its appeal for multi-agency action involving health, trade, customs, and police authorities to stop the importation, distribution and sale of such products, including in online marketplace, seize violative products and charge those behind the illegal trade.

“To avoid toxic exposures, we urge users of chemical whiteners to discontinue their use of such products, which may contain mercury and other hazardous substances, and embrace our natural skin color instead,” the EcoWaste Coalition said.

