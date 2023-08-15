Warning Out on Non-Compliant Crayons

139 SHARES Share Tweet

15 August 2023, Quezon City. The toxics watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition reminded parents to carefully select the art materials like crayons that they will be purchasing for their kids.

The group issued the reminder after purchasing crayon products without the mandatory “non-toxic” and other required labeling information.

Among the non-compliant products purchased by the group for P22 to P80 per set were Eagle Crayons, KM Rolling Crayons, BT 21 Jumbo Wax Crayons, Princesa Jumbo Crayons, and Smile Factory Jumbo Wax Crayons.

Crayon product labels, according to health and trade authorities, should contain the name of the product, net content, hazard symbols if applicable, address of its manufacturer or distributor, and country of origin. It should also include the phrase “non-toxic” to indicate that it conforms to the government-set toxicity limits.

“Children tend to put objects such as erasers, pens and crayons in their mouths,” said Aileen Lucero, National Coordinator, EcoWaste Coalition. “If a crayon, for example, contains a harmful substance like lead, putting it in a child’s mouth may cause her or him to ingest this toxic chemical.”

“Crayons, as well as other school supplies, should be properly tested and labeled for the sake of our children’s health and safety,” she added.

As explained in a public health warning issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against school supplies laden with heavy metals, lead exposure in children may have long-lasting or permanent consequences, such as neurological damage, delayed mental and physical development, attention and learning deficiencies, impairment of cognitive functions of the brain, and hearing problems.

In 2017 and 2018, the FDA issued Advisory Nos. 2017-260 and 2018-008 against Ultra Colours Jumbo Crayons and Fairyland Crayons for containing unacceptable levels of heavy metals, particularly lead.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. Carefully check the product labeling information and choose the suitable and duly labeled non-toxic crayon set for your child,” the EcoWaste Coalition reiterated.

