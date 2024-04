Beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Food-for-Work and Food-for-Training programs receive family food packs from personnel of DSWD Field Office-6 (Western Visayas).



DSWD Western Visayas Regional Director Atty. Carmelo N. Nochete reported Thursday (April 4) that more than Php11 million in aid has been distributed to El Niño-affected families across the region in the first three months of 2024 through the Food-for-Work and Food-for-Training programs.