“We are not perfect” – Mayor Honey as she welcomes suggestions from residents

Mayor Honey Lacuna tells residents she is willing to listen to them. (JERRY S. TAN)

OURS is not a perfect government.

Thus said Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, as she encouraged those who have suggestions to let their comments be known so that those running the local government would know.

“Hindi po kami perpekto. Mayroon po kaming pagkukulang. Kaya huwag po kayong mag-alala. Hindi po kami magagalit sa inyo kung mayroon man kayong suggestion o galit sa amin,” she assured.

Lacuna added: “Kailangan n’yo pong sabihin sa amin ang inyong mga hinaing para aming maitama.”

The lady mayor thanked the city residents who boldly come forward to air their complaints, questions, suggestions and comments on certain things affecting her governance, particularly during her regular holding of the ‘Kalinga sa Maynila‘ forum in various barangays.

During the said meetings, Lacuna said she and the city officials present are given the opportunity to learn from the residents and be able to address them outright.

“Sa ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’, ibinababa natin lahat ng mga proyekto, programa, at serbisyo diretso sa mga barangay. Noong nakaraang Miyerkules sa Bambang ay naganap muli ito at nakatanggap tayo ng ilang mga suhestiyon at mga reklamo na agarang nabigyang solusyon,” the mayor said.

She added: “Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat ng mga dumadalo sa ‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ sa pagbigay impormasyon sa ating mga kawani upang maaksyunan ang inyong mga hinaing.”

In every such forum, Lacuna brings with her the heads of departments which are most sought after for help or assistance by the residents, among them the office of senior citizens’ affairs, department of social welfare, city engineer’s office, Manila traffic and parking bureau and the head of the city-run hospital serving the said district.

Outside the forum venue are stalls where city personnel from various departments are assigned to assist the residents, depending on their needs.

The public employment service office is also there to help jobseekers try their luck and where many have already been hired on the spot.

Too, Manila Police District Director PBGen. Andre Dizon and whoever is the station commander assigned in the particular area are also present to immediately address concerns.