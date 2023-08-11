We respect the DENR decision – Mayor Honey

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna confirmed that the City of Manila has received information from the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) that all reclamation activities in Manila Bay have been ordered suspended by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“We respect the decision of the President, through the DENR, on the matter,” Lacuna said in a statement, issued through her spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante.

The DENR announcement came as President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., citing problems, ordered earlier this week the suspension of all Manila Bay reclamation projects except for one, while the others are still under review by the DENR.

“Nakasuspinde lahat… under review ang lahat ng reclamation. ‘Yung isa lang ang natuloy dahil na-review na. Maraming problema, marami kaming nakitang hindi masyadong maganda ang patakbo,… But anyway, isa pang malaking problema na kailangan ayusin ‘yan. Kasi kung matuloy lahat ‘yan, maraming ilog mababara,” ” Marcos had stated in a situation briefing in Bulacan on Monday.

The President expressed concern that the sea waters along Roxas Boulevard might disappear owing to the reclamation projects.

The PRA had said that 22 reclamation projects are lined up at the Manila Bay where 6,700 hectares of the waters are expected to be reclaimed.

DENR Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Thursday said that all reclamation projects in Manila Bay are under review and that “the declaration is really that all of these projects are suspended at this point. So all are under review, we have to take our time, really beginning with those that are ongoing.”