Home>News>Miscellaneous>We will ensure the proper implementation of the Free Funeral Services Act- DSWD chief
Miscellaneous

We will ensure the proper implementation of the Free Funeral Services Act- DSWD chief

Journal Online7

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) welcomes the new law institutionalizing free funeral services for indigent citizens.

“Tatalima kami doon sa bagong batas, magandang batas ‘yan. At talagang i-earmark natin ‘yung pondo na para diyan. Ihihiwalay na natin siya para within the AICS (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation) program, talagang may naka-earmark na pondo para sa free funeral service,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said during an interview on Net 25’s ‘Ano Sa Palagay N’yo? (ASPN)’ program on Wednesday (October 15).

While local government units (LGUs) also provide burial assistance to their constituents, Secretary Gatchalian emphasized that the law will help augment the provision of social welfare assistance to indigent constituents.

“Ang social welfare devolved naman talaga ‘yan. Pero alam rin natin na maliliit ang ating local government units; minsan hindi nila kayang sagutin lahat,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Under Republic Act. No. 12309 or the Free Funeral Services Act, which lapsed into law on September 28, the DSWD will shoulder the funeral package of poor families or those “who cannot sustain or provide their minimum basic needs of food, health, education, housing or other essential amenities in life.”

Individuals who have been “affected by calamities, disasters, or other emergency situations” may also be eligible for the funeral service package if such events “prevent them from affording dignified funeral services.”

While waiting for the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the law, the public may still avail of the agency’s burial assistance through the AICS program.

“So, antayin natin ang implementing rules para masigurado natin na yung essence nitong napakagandang batas na ‘to, eh talagang ma-capture at ma-implement nang maayos. Kami, we said, we like the law, we will support the law, and we will make sure na ma-implement siya nang maayos once the implementing rules are crafted,” Secretary Gatchalian said. (AKDL)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

4Ps ‘kamustahan’ to Pampanga
Miscellaneous

DSWD chief takes 4Ps ‘kamustahan’ to Pampanga

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Thursday (September 11) goes to Pampanga for his listening
DSWD Logo 2 - Official
Nation

DSWD allots Php1.4 B budget for projects vs El Niño this year

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has earmarked more than Php1.4 billion budget for 2024 that will fund
DSWD on needs of Socorro group members
News

DSWD confers with agencies, partners to identify needs of Socorro group members

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian confers with representatives of different government agencies and other partners
Deradicalization of former rebels
Nation

DSWD, British embassy explore partnership on deradicalization of former rebels

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay, joined by Asst. Secretary