We will ensure the proper implementation of the Free Funeral Services Act- DSWD chief

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) welcomes the new law institutionalizing free funeral services for indigent citizens.

“Tatalima kami doon sa bagong batas, magandang batas ‘yan. At talagang i-earmark natin ‘yung pondo na para diyan. Ihihiwalay na natin siya para within the AICS (Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation) program, talagang may naka-earmark na pondo para sa free funeral service,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said during an interview on Net 25’s ‘Ano Sa Palagay N’yo? (ASPN)’ program on Wednesday (October 15).

While local government units (LGUs) also provide burial assistance to their constituents, Secretary Gatchalian emphasized that the law will help augment the provision of social welfare assistance to indigent constituents.

“Ang social welfare devolved naman talaga ‘yan. Pero alam rin natin na maliliit ang ating local government units; minsan hindi nila kayang sagutin lahat,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Under Republic Act. No. 12309 or the Free Funeral Services Act, which lapsed into law on September 28, the DSWD will shoulder the funeral package of poor families or those “who cannot sustain or provide their minimum basic needs of food, health, education, housing or other essential amenities in life.”

Individuals who have been “affected by calamities, disasters, or other emergency situations” may also be eligible for the funeral service package if such events “prevent them from affording dignified funeral services.”

While waiting for the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the law, the public may still avail of the agency’s burial assistance through the AICS program.

“So, antayin natin ang implementing rules para masigurado natin na yung essence nitong napakagandang batas na ‘to, eh talagang ma-capture at ma-implement nang maayos. Kami, we said, we like the law, we will support the law, and we will make sure na ma-implement siya nang maayos once the implementing rules are crafted,” Secretary Gatchalian said. (AKDL)