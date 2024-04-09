We won’t be threatened by untouchable Indian 5-6 Mafia – BI

305 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) will not be cowered by complaints stemming from legitimate arrests that it conducts.

Thus declared BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, in the wake of reports that a group of Indian nationals filed a complaint against BI intelligence officers before the National Prosecution Service in Pasay, alleging that 13 intelligence officers involved in the arrest of 16 Indian nationals in Antique and Iloilo unlawfully conducted the operations.

The Indians claimed that they were holding valid 9(g) working visas, hence have no immigration violation but according to Tansingco, the arrest of the 14 Indians was the result of complaints against them for reportedly engaging in illegal money-lending business known as ‘5-6’.

The BI said that based on a letter the bureau received, the Antique provincial board reported the increasing number of Indian nationals in their area involved in 5-6, as well as kidnapping and drug trafficking.

Aside from this, Tansingco said the BI also received reports in Iloilo against Indian nationals involved in violence, urging the bureau to conduct operations against said foreign nationals.

Ten Indians were arrested in the towns of Arevalo and Savana, Iloilo while six other were arrested in San Jose, Antique.

Despite holding 9(g) visas, foreigners who are found not to be working for the petitioning company, working for fake companies, or engaging in activities that constitute undesirability may still face deportation and blacklisting.

Tansingco confirmed the legality of the arrest and vowed to pursue a separate investigation on the allegations of extortion against the operatives.

“We will investigate this complaint and ensure that if found guilty, erring employees will face the harshest penalty of the law,” said Tansingco.

On the other hand, he stressed that the BI will not be cowered into ceasing massive arrests against illegal aliens and foreign gangs that are reported be causing trouble in communities.