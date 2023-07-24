“Welcome! Alamin! Alamin! Alamin ang buhay namin!”

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Produced by Odd One Out Productions (OOOPs), “LIMBO”, by playwright Elrod Chris P. Cuesta, and director Kiefer Sison, is set to step foot in the Design and Arts Campus Building of De La Salle – College of Saint Benilde.

“LIMBO” is a one-act play written by Elrod Chris P. Cuesta. Limbo is a story of hope in the center of a village called Waka-waka. In this village, we see the past; in the form of long time couple, Mang Erning and Aling Mema, the present in cousin and co-presidents Don Asyong and Don Pepot, & the future, in Bebang with the “bagong salta” Carding and Tisoy in the hopes of keeping afloat whilst avoiding eviction.

Featuring actors Ethan Wong as Don Pepot, Karl Navela as Don Asyong, Samantha Tinsay as Aling Mema, Jack Gaza as Mang Erning, Boom Gonzales as Carding, Dave Palomo as Tisoy, Aleks Alibusa as Bebang, Aki Resurreccion as Kapitana Tina, Ysabel Suaybaguio as Tekla, and Michael Hilao as Malou Ang.

“LIMBO” will be staged at the 6/F Black Box Theater of D+A Campus, with shows running from July 28 to July 29 and August 1 to 2, showtimes 11:00AM and 3:00PM.

