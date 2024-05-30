WeLoveU Launches ‘Mom’s Garden Project’ in the Forest Area of Montalban

305 SHARES Share Tweet

In collaboration with the local government fruit-bearing saplings were planted, enhancing the sustainability of the local community

The International WeLoveU Foundation (Chairwoman: Zahng Gil-jah), an NGO associated with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC), drew attention on May 30, 2024 as they launched the “Mom’s Garden Project” in Montalban, Rizal. This initiative aims to contribute to greenhouse gas reduction by planting trees worldwide with the nurturing spirit of mothers. The “Mom’s Garden Project” seeks to protect the global family’s habitat and create a happier future. The goal is to plant one million trees by 2026, thereby reducing carbon emissions by 66,000 tons.

In this recent activity held in Barangay Macabud, Montalban Rizal, around 42 participants, composed of WeLoveU youth members, their friends, and colleagues, took part. They planted fruit-bearing tree saplings such as guyabano, mango, bignay, pomelo, anonas, and star apple along the hills. Starting around 6:00 AM, the activity lasted for about an hour. After a brief explanation and demonstration by a representative from the Montalban Municipal Government, the tree planting began in earnest. Participants formed small groups to carry the trees, dig holes, and carefully plant the saplings. Despite the hard work and the hot weather, smiles were abundant among the WeLoveU members.

Cher, aged 21, expressed satisfaction, saying, “I’m really happy today; it’s heartwarming to see the members of WeLoveU Foundation through this tree-planting, knowing how important tree planting is for our future generation to have a sustainable environment. I am so happy and I’m so proud to be a part of WeLoveU Foundation.” Another participant, Katharine, aged 33, shared, “I’d like to express gratitude to our Chairwoman Zahng Gil-jah. Her ongoing involvement in volunteer work deeply touches and motivates me to engage in similar activities. I’m truly thankful for the inspiring example set by Chairwoman Zahng Gil-jah. As a result, I’m committed to intensifying my efforts to contribute to environmental preservation and enhancement.”

Juanito LLarena, Deputized Environment and Natural Resources Officer (DENR) from the Montalban Municipal Government, who was present at the event, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Planting trees is similar to nurturing a child. The fruit-bearing trees we are planting will offer invaluable benefits. Our residents stand to gain from them, as the fruits can become a sustainable source of livelihood. Reviving the natural landscape is crucial for our community, especially that forested areas are decreasing in our region. Your assistance is immensely appreciated in our endeavor to restore these vital ecosystems. We are committed to more than just planting trees; we will tend to them until they reach maturity. Actually, each tree is a living entity that plays a vital role in supporting our environment, particularly in areas where trees are scarce.” A WeLoveU representative also remarked, “As climate change and environmental pollution intensify, the need to reduce greenhouse gases becomes more pressing. Through the Mom’s Garden Project, we aim to contribute to creating a greener Earth and happier communities.”

This tree-planting event holds special significance as it launches the first Mom’s Garden Project in the country. Given the local challenges of rising sea levels and increased flooding due to global warming, the initiative is particularly relevant. Moreover, fruit trees are especially welcomed for their potential to boost the local economy.

In addition to tree planting, WeLoveU has contributed to sustainable development through various activities such as environmental clean-ups, blood drives, and water pump installations. They have conducted Clean WORLD Movement campaigns in cities like Tanauan, Lapu-Lapu City, Laoag, Cagayan de Oro, and Tacloban, and large-scale blood donation drives in Quezon City, Pagadian, Mandaluyong, and General Santos, helping to alleviate blood shortages.

Earlier this year, WeLoveU supported the improvement of educational environments by donating 200 integrated desks and chairs to a public high school in Las Piñas. Their educational support spans from elementary to high school levels, providing uniforms, school supplies, blackboards, TVs, laptops, speakers, and school building repairs. Following Typhoon Haiyan in 2014, they rebuilt school buildings at Tanauan National High School and Second Central Elementary School in Leyte, supporting students’ dreams. In June last year, WeLoveU held the 25th “New Life Family Walkathon” in Parañaque, raising 500,000 pesos to support 100 families affected by the oil spill in Mindoro Island.

WeLoveU’s welfare activities are rooted in the slogan “Mother’s Love to the Whole World,” embodying the warm love of its members who regard the global village as one family. By focusing on “Saving the Earth,” “Saving Lives,” and “Saving Humanity,” WeLoveU strives to create a warm and peaceful global community where no one is left behind. Governments and institutions worldwide have recognized their efforts with numerous awards, including the U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award (Gold, eight times), Korean Presidential Citation, Cambodian Royal Order, and Ecuadorian National Assembly Order. Domestically, WeLoveU has received commendations and appreciation plaques from various officials, including the Minister of Social Welfare and Development, governors, mayors, police chiefs, and superintendents.