Makakalikasan Party Proposes the West Philippine Sea and the entire South China Sea to be a Shared Ecosystem for Future Sustainable Use and Today’s Conservation

693 SHARES Share Tweet

Statement of the Makakalikasan Party for the WORLD OCEANS DAY!

Today, on World Oceans Day, the Makakalikasan – Nature Party Philippines reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the protection and sustainable management of our oceans, with a special focus on the West Philippine Sea. As we reflect on our earlier statement, “Toward a Blue-Green Commune: Collaborative Stewardship for the West Philippine Sea,” we reiterate the urgency of adopting a shared stewardship approach to preserve our marine ecosystems for future generations.

During today’s episode of the Makakalikasan Party’s weekly ESTADO ng KALIKASAN at LIPUNAN (State of the Environment and Society) online broadcast, our top leaders—Party Chairperson Orland Ravanera, Party President Roy Cabonegro, and Party Secretary-General Rommel Ortega—delved into pressing issues confronting ocean conservation. They highlighted the profound challenges posed by ocean acidification driven by global warming, escalating pollution from land-based sources, including chemical runoff from conventional farming, and the critical issue of over extraction of marine resources.

The continued exploitation of our oceans’ natural resources not only threatens biodiversity but also fuels conflicts among nations with overlapping claims of sovereignty and sovereign rights. In this context, we call for a paradigm shift from territorial disputes to a collaborative framework that prioritizes the health of our marine environments over geopolitical interests.

During the Makakalikasan Kapehan, our forum on Green Governance and Eco Spirituality, participants explored the Filipino concept of “Nasasakupan”—the scope of responsibility we assume as stewards of our territories. This notion is central to our vision of Green Governance and Eco Spirituality, emphasizing that our duty to protect the environment extends beyond national boundaries and into the realm of shared global responsibility.

Applying the concept of “Nasasakupan” to the West Philippine Sea, we advocate for an innovative approach to conflict resolution through cooperative stewardship. We propose a unique alternative formula that involves shared responsibility for the conservation and sustainable use of our common seas and oceans. This vision aligns with the principles of eco-spirituality, which call for a deep respect for nature and a recognition of our interconnectedness with all living beings.

In line with this, we urge the nations bordering the West Philippine Sea to come together in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. By adopting a shared stewardship model, we can ensure the preservation of our marine ecosystems, safeguard the livelihoods of coastal communities, and promote peace and stability in the region.

On this World Oceans Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting our oceans and recognize that the health of our marine environments is integral to the well-being of our planet. The Makakalikasan – Nature Party Philippines stands ready to lead the way toward a future where the West Philippine Sea is a symbol of cooperative conservation and sustainable development.

Together, let us work towards a blue-green commune, where the beauty and bounty of our oceans are preserved for generations to come.