WFP and Globe Telecom join forces to combat food insecurity in the Philippines

MANILA — This World Nutrition Day, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Globe Telecom, Inc. launched a landmark partnership to support food-insecure families in the Philippines through food e-vouchers and school meals. This collaboration will leverage WFP’s ShareTheMeal platform, a global initiative that allows individuals to donate meals via a mobile app, and raise funds for Globe’s Hapag Movement. Meaning “table for eating together”, the Hapag Movement provides sustainable feeding and livelihood training to food-insecure families.

“We are privileged to collaborate with the UN World Food Programme, a global leader in the fight against hunger and the largest international ally of the Hapag Movement. With their support, we are optimistic about mobilizing the global donor community to tackle the urgent issue of hunger in the Philippines,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

The funds raised for Hapag Movement will support the Philippine Government’s Walang Gutom (No Hunger) 2027: Food e-Voucher Program and School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) to reach food-insecure people. Walang Gutom 2027, a flagship nutrition-sensitive social protection programme under the Department of Social Welfare and Development and supported by WFP, aims to tackle hunger and malnutrition. Additionally, WFP is supporting the expansion of the SBFP through the home-grown school meals approach, designed to provide school meals sourced from local agricultural production.

“We are very excited to work with Globe, which will allow us to support more food-insecure Filipinos. This partnership also broadens opportunities for individuals to participate in WFP’s ShareTheMeal campaign,” said Dipayan Bhattacharyya, WFP Philippines Country Director ad interim.

“The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) welcomes this partnership between Globe and the World Food Programme that will boost our full-scale implementation of the Walang Gutom 2027. Both organizations had significant contributions to the success of the flagship program’s pilot implementation. The Department is glad to again share with Globe and WFP the goal of addressing hunger and malnutrition in our country in pursuit of the Marcos Jr. administration’s whole-of-nation approach in tackling socio-economic problems,” said Edu Punay, the Undersecretary for Innovations at DSWD.

As of March 2024, Walang Gutom 2027 helped reach over 2,460 households with food e-vouchers.

Donations can now be made through the ShareTheMeal website and app. To make ShareTheMeal more accessible locally and internationally, donation options will soon be available through the GlobeOne and GCash apps.

Since 2006, WFP has been working closely with the Philippine Government to augment emergency response operations, enhance emergency preparedness capacities, provide resilience-building activities, strengthen food and social protection systems, and provide on-demand services to improve development action.

Share a meal now at: https://sharethemeal.org/challenges/35aec480-eb86-5a72-ba5d- 40aa1ef2a6b3?adjust_t=1co7a4az

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.