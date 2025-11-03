Home>Sports>Mixed Martial Arts>Where To Watch BRAVE 100 Live Around The World
Where To Watch BRAVE 100 Live Around The World

Journal Online3
BRAVE 100

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces the worldwide broadcast details for its monumental BRAVE 100 event, taking place at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Friday, November 7.

This milestone occasion will feature a triple-header of World Championship showdowns. In the night’s main event, BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić of Serbia puts his coveted crown on the line against Bahraini hometown hero Hamza Kooheji.

Also on the card, Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev goes head-to-head with Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title. Meanwhile, Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine aims to etch his name in history as the promotion’s first-ever three-division World Champion when he squares off against Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the Interim Super Welterweight World Championship.

To ensure fans across the globe don’t miss a moment of this historic spectacle, BRAVE CF has partnered with leading sports broadcasters worldwide:

  • beIN SPORTS and Swerve Combat – United States and Canada
  • DAZN – France and worldwide (except Russia)
  • Okko Sport – Russia
  • Kanal A – Slovenia
  • Arena Sport – Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bosnia, Croatia, and North Macedonia
  • Voyo – Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, and Serbia
  • StarTimes – Africa
  • Bahrain TV – MENA region
  • BRAVE TV – Available worldwide (except Russia and France)

No matter where you are, BRAVE CF invites you to be part of a defining chapter in MMA history. Witness the world’s best fighters, representing nations across every continent, as they collide on the grand stage of BRAVE 100.

BRAVE 100

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

