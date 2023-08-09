720 SHARES Share Tweet

When we were small, and when we were about to eat in public, my mother got angry with us for diving headlong into our meal. She insisted on good manners: first we washed and dried our hands; second, we thanked God for the food no matter how meager it was and even if we were only having leftovers; third, if there were people around who had nothing to eat, we were to invite them to share the meal we were having. These were non-negotiable for my mother.

So, when we were a lot bigger and my mother still insisted on these things, some of us began to complain: we barely had enough to eat as it was, how can we invite others to share this meal? It would be embarrassing, not to mention, unwise, as we would go hungry and the person we invited wouldn’t have enough, either. Besides, the person we were inviting would probably turn his or her nose at what we offered. Or worse, the person we invited might actually take all our food — then we’d go hungry. It didn’t make sense.

Here are some of the ways my mother explained it to us as we were growing up:

Filipinos are mostly poor. Most kids your age leave home for school without having had any breakfast. If you were going to eat in front of a hungry classmate, without at least inviting them to help themselves to a morsel of our meal, it would be like eating a feast in front of a starving person. It would be an ostentatious display of wealth, it would be like gloating. It was a mark of crudeness of person because dogs dive into their food, snarling at all who might come near and take it. You are not dogs, you are people. If it’s mealtime and you have something to eat while others don’t have anything to eat, chances are, those persons don’t have anything to eat on a regular basis. They are poorer than you. If you do not share with them what you have, they may go hungry and die. The little food you give them might tide them over. We must always share with others. To think of others ahead of oneself is a mark of a refined person — you may be poor and only eat tuyo or bagoong (dried fish or shrimp paste) but if you can delay your gratification at mealtime, show some refinement and think of others first, you show to all how truly worthy of respect you are. You are “marangal”. You may be poor, but because you are refined and you do what is expected of all refined persons, you are worthy of honor. My Dad often came home late for meals. Sometimes, people would be waiting to speak with him. As he sat to eat, before he even prayed, he looked around and said, “Kumain na ba kayo?” (Have you eaten?) Meaning, he was indirectly inviting them to share his meal. “Tapos na po” (We’ve already eaten.) And that was the only time he’d begin to eat. Filipinos have “hiya” — a sense of propriety in the social context. Even if they were starving, they would not take what is obviously such a poor meal from a person just as poor as they are or even poorer than they are. They will appreciate the gesture even as they refuse politely, the offer to partake in the meal. Only señoritos and señoritas, señores and señoras (the wealthy class, the descendants of the Spanish conquistadores) ate ahead of the househelp. When we ate ahead of our siblings, my mother would say, “Doña ka ba?” (Are you the high and mighty lady of the house?) All brown-skinned Filipinos ate together in the kitchen after the “amo” (the owners of the house) had eaten. Thus, to eat ahead of everyone else means you, a brown-skinned indio, are putting yourself in a social station above your peers, your countrymen, your fellow oppressed. When we were young, my Dad was starting his practice as a trial lawyer. His office was in our living room. My mother had a beauty parlor and she occupied the other side of our living room. At lunch, everyone sat to eat — even the woman who washed our clothes — we ate at two tables (all the staff and the househelp at one table in the kitchen, the family at another table in the next room) but we all ate the same food, at the same time because we were one household. It didn’t matter that the others weren’t family or that they were paid employees — they were part of our extended family. We ate a shared meal because we all belonged together. Life and livelihood would not prosper without everyone’s cooperation and contribution, so we all ate at the same time. Sometimes my Dad couldn’t make it to lunch on time. We still ate together, but before we gave portions to everyone, the first portion was still my Dad’s. It was put on his dish at the table. This meant while he was away, we were eating as though he were there with us, and his portion was untouched and sanitary, ready for when he arrived. This meant that we respected him. He was important enough to us that we thought of him, and segregated food for him before we even ate (ipinag-bukod ng pagkain) instead of just leaving him to fend for himself or leaving him to satisfy his hunger with our leftovers. That’s how you’ll know the cook or the person who distributed the food held a special place in his or her heart for you — they gave you the best and first portion. “Ipinag-bukod ng pagkain” is different from “ipinag-tira ng pagkain”. Ipagbukod means to set aside food before any food was distributed. This usually implies that the best portion was reserved for a special person of honor. Ipagtira implies that when food was distributed, some was set aside for a person, before others could get second helpings or, that there was some foot left over after everyone had eaten (a rare scenario). My younger brothers used to say to my aunt, “Si Kuya ipinag-bubukod mo ng pagkain, kami, ipinagtitira mo lang” — my younger siblings were accusing my aunt of favoritism. Filipino farmers always ate a shared meal in the rice field. They got up before dawn, drank a hot cup of coffee or tea with the leftover cold rice in the pot, and headed to the bukid to do chores before the sun became too hot. At around 10:00 am, the farmers’ wives would come with baskets of food to their menfolk in the field. There were no dishes, spoons or forks — they ate off of one banana leaf with their hands. The kaldero with the rice and the ulam is for all who worked in the field. “Halina kayo, kain na tayo.” This was a common invitation for all who worked in the field to enjoy a meal. After the meal, they would talk, tell stories, sing songs or do chores under a shady tree. Sometimes they took naps during the hottest part of the day. The invitation is to foster a sense of community (we work together and eat together). Filipinos also bring food home as “pasalubong”. It doesn’t matter where they came from (from the province or from abroad), when they come home, they bring some food for the household to share. To the family left behind, the person who left is saying, even when I left you, I was still thinking of you. I ate this good food while I was away, and I’d like to give you a taste of what I enjoyed. Even if you could not come with me and visit those faraway places, I can bring some food for you so that it would be as though you also visited those faraway places with me. Also, when I left, I was afraid you missed me, maybe even forgot me because you had so many meals without me. I’m bringing back food so that you will see, I still belong here with you, I value you. I hope you value me, too, and accept me back because I brought back food for you. To Filipinos, a meal shared is more than just a shared meal — we are opening to the invited person, what we have, who we are, as a people. In effect, we are saying, “this meal is all we can afford, but you can freely share it with us, as though you were one of us, as though you were of our household.” This gesture is as good as saying, “You’re not a stranger because we do not treat you as a stranger (hindi ka na iba sa amin).” In this invitation, they imply, “you will not harm us because we did not harm you. We treated you as family, thus, we can be friends”. “Kain po tayo” is like saying, come be one of us. It speaks of the collectivist mindset of Filipino culture. It is a hark back to the traditional culture that is not individualistic, not Western, not American, not Spanish.

From Quora