The Sta. Ana Hospital is appealing to the family of a patient who expired in the said hospital to claim the body of their loved one.

It was learned that the unclaimed cadaver was identified as Willy D. Feliscoso, 84.

Feliscoso, of 2596 Daguisonan St., Punta Sta. Ana, was brought to the emergency room of the SAH on December 12, 2023 at 2:37 p.m. by Irene Mogol, said to be a barangay tanod of Barangay 900.

His remains are currently at the LG Flores Funeral Service on Pedro Gil, Sta. Ana, Manila.

The SAH medical social service staff paid Feliscoso’s home a visit but found no relatives there.

Those who may have any information regarding Feliscoso’s relatives or family may contact Liberty Basa officer-in-charge of the SAH’s Medical Social Service Unit, at 09231653071.