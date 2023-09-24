Woman hides work visa, intercepted by BI

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel intercepted last September 18 at the Clark International Airport (CIA) Terminal 2 in Pampanga an illegal recruitment victim who admitted that she holds a valid Qatar work e-visa but that she was instructed by her recruiter to depart as a tourist and wait for her work visa to be given to her in Hong Kong.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that they have forwarded the case to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for investigation and filing of cases against the recruiter.

The 37-year-old victim attempted to depart for Hong Kong transiting in Taiwan on board an Eva Air flight. However, during primary inspection, the immigration officer noted several inconsistencies, prompting him to refer the victim for secondary inspection.

The victim claimed that she was merely traveling to Hong Kong for a four day vacation, but was unable to provide basic details of said trip.

On further interview, it was revealed that she was promised work as a promotion specialist, but has yet to receive her contract. and that she was also instructed by her recruiter to delete all documents sent to her.