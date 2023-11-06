Woman ‘tourist’ admits she was actually recruited illegally

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A WOMAN who initially claimed to be traveling as a tourist instantly admitted that she was actually illegally recruited, upon immigration secondary inspection at the NAIA.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the victim made the right decision, which could have saved her from exploitation abroad.

“We are glad that our constant reminders are reaching our kababayan. Ultimately, the decision to protect oneself would come from the individual. Let us not put ourselves in danger by agreeing to departing through illegal means,” he stressed.

The victim’s case was immediately endorsed to the inter-agency council against trafficking, which provided assistance and initiated an investigation against her recruiter.

Tansingco said that according to members of the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES), the victim was referred for secondary inspection for her numerous inconsistencies during primary inspection.

Initially, she claimed to be bound for Hong Kong and Macau last November 3 for a four-day tour.

However, upon approaching the secondary inspection officer, she immediately blurted out that she did not want to push through with her flight anymore and admitted that she was actually bound for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where she was recruited to work as a household service worker (HSW).

“Aamin po ako. Papunta ako sa UAE pagkatapos kong mag-tour sa Hong Kong. Pero ayaw ko nang tumuloy kasi kinakabahan ako. Parang may kakaiba sa biyahe ko na ito,” she told the BI.

She stated that she was recruited by a Filipina that she met on Facebook, and was offered a monthly salary of P30,000.