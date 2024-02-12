Wooden Dragon stamps released by PHLPost in celebration of 2024 Chinese New Year

360 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Philatelic Federation, Inc. in partnership with the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) and Lucky Chinatown Mall, unveiled the colorful commemorative “2024 Year of the Wood Dragon” stamps to welcome the Chinese New Year.

PHLPost Post-shop, Philately and Museum Division Head Arlene Labao, Philippine Philatelic Federation, Inc. President Rey Ong, Lucky Chinatown Mall General Manager Norico Mizoguchi and Philatelic Expert Dr. Tiong Tak Ngo led the launching ceremony and the opening of Zodiac Stamp and Painting Exhibit at the ground floor of Lucky Chinatown Mall. The Zodiac Stamp and Painting Exhibit is now available for public viewing until the 29th of February.

“This event will also give us an opportunity to both Chinese-Filipinos and Filipinos in the country to witness and appreciate the colorful Chinese Zodiac Stamps released by PHLPost and kept by well-known collectors through the years”, Postmaster General Luis Carlos said.

He said the Exhibit will showcase collections of Zodiac Stamps by collectors’ Alfredo Roxas, Reynaldo Ong De Jesus and Dr. Ngo Tiong Tak and the public can also check out the awesome and inspiring Chinese paintings and calligraphy by Prof. Chua Hu Hua.

Carlos said PHLPost will also sell limited copies of the two colorful designs of the “ Year of the Dragon” stamps with denominations of P16 and P45 respectively. It releases 2,500 pieces of the limited collector’s item souvenir sheets at P200 each and 800 copies of first day cover envelopes.

PHLPost has been releasing the Chinese Zodiac-themed Lunar New Year stamps yearly to celebrate Filipino-Chinese culture and traditions.

The Chinese Zodiac is about symbolically doing away with the old of the previous year and ushering in health, good fortune, prosperity, and happiness for the coming lunar year.