Work from home in Manila on October 31 – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces that city government workers will have a work-from-home arrangement on October 31, in compliance with a Malacanang order. (JERRY S. TAN)

MAYOR Honey Lacuna announced that with the release of Memo Circular No. 38 from the Office of the President signed on October 27, 2023, work in the city government of Manila, for those applicable, will be on work from home arrangement on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

The announcement supersedes Executive Order No. 35 dated October 27, 2023 which declared a half-day suspension on October 31.

“However, the departments involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities and/or performance of other vital services shall continue with their usual operations and render the necessary services in person,” Lacuna said.

The mayor also said that classes in public schools shall shift to online or asynchronous classes.

A similar arrangement for work in private companies and classes in private schools shall be at the discretion of the companies and their administrations, respectively, Lacuna added.

With the long weekend, the mayor expressed hope that Manilans will be able to spend more time paying their departed loved ones a visit.