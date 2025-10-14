XG Captivate 30,000 Fans Over Two Electrifying Days at Coca-Cola X Fes 2025!

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Hip Hop/R&B-inspired girl group, XG, took over Coca-Cola X Fes 2025, held at Saitama Super Arena on October 11-12, wowing approximately 30,000 fans across two sold-out nights.

Performing 13 songs on Day 1 and 14 on Day 2, XG delivered a high-energy spectacle that reaffirmed their status as one of the most exciting global acts in pop today.

Their latest single “GALA” recently topped ‘Music Videos Worldwide Trending’, as well as entering YouTube’s trending charts in 21 countries and regions, and hitting #1 on Billboard’s ‘Japan Songs (Overseas Chart)’ in both the U.S. and Brazil. With Gala being performed live in Japan for the very first time. The group’s commanding stage presence and futuristic visuals got the crowd to its feet.

A special dance-break version of “UNDEFEATED” made its debut, to an explosive reaction, while their song “MILLION PLACES”, which featured in a Coca-Cola advert, showcased the members’ powerful vocals and emotional range, leaving the packed arena spellbound.

Earlier this month, XG wrapped up an incredible three-city festival tour across China, performing at some of the country’s biggest music events:

MDSK MUSIC FESTIVAL (Beijing, Oct 2–3, 60,000 attendees)

STRAWBERRY MUSIC FESTIVAL (Guangzhou, Oct 4–6, 85,000 attendees)

LUZHOU GALAXY LEFT BANK MUSIC FESTIVAL (Luzhou, Oct 7–9, 150,000 attendees)

Across all stops, XG lit up the stage with dynamic performances and stunning new festival outfits that became the talk of social media. Following their appearances, 16 of XG’s songs stormed into the QQ Music Top 100 Rising Chart, while tracks began trending on Douyin (China’s TikTok), further cementing their growing influence as a pan-Asian global powerhouse.

XG’s momentum shows no sign of slowing down. Upcoming performances include:

Rakuten GirlsAward 2025 AUTUMN/WINTER (Makuhari Messe, Oct 18)

Celebili Music Festival (Shanghai, Oct 19)

Spooky Halloween by Live Nation Electronic Asia (Hong Kong, Oct 31)

XG “GALA”

(from 1st Full Album)

Released: September 19, 2025

🎧 Listen/Download

https://xg.lnk.to/GALA

🎬 Music Video

https://youtu.be/8cEdndsuzSE

“GALA” is a high-energy runway anthem blending futuristic soundscapes with bold, fashion-driven visuals.

Driven by distinctive synth textures, pulsating house rhythms, and cinematic production, the track embodies the spirit of XG’s world of X-POP, breaking boundaries, redefining power and glamour, and inviting listeners into a bold new universe of music and style.

XG 1st Full Album

Releasing January 23, 2026 (Fri)

🔗 Special Website

https://xgalx.com/xg/xg-1stfullalbum/

🎬 Album Teaser

https://youtu.be/AEaq6lYQdF4

XG’s first full-length album is a statement of identity, an exploration that transcends trends and ornamentation to reach the very core of music and being.

The record moves freely across genres and eras, yet remains anchored in the unmistakable essence of XG. It represents a new declaration of X-POP, expressing their belief that “good music holds its own value.”

This album captures the truest version of XG today and marks the bold first step toward their limitless future.

