On September 27th, the hip-hop/R&B-inspired girl group XG released their highly anticipated 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ in both CD BOX and DIGITAL formats.

The 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ boldly declares XG as a ‘new species’, unbound by convention or limitations. The album is made up of six brand-new songs with artwork evoking cell division and representing the evolution of XG’s ‘NEW DNA.’ This mini-album serves as both an introduction and core work that visually and aurally defines XG’s ‘NEW DNA.’

The CD BOX is available in two versions: ‘X Ver.’ and ‘G Ver.’ The ‘X Ver.’ has a mysterious purple box that when opened, reveals a shimmering hologram of XG’s distinctive NEW DNA. The sophistication and luxurious black and silver tones offer a new style, distinct from previous box designs.

The ‘G Ver.,’ represents the refreshing worldview of XG, featuring an opaque white box with XG’s NEW DNA presented on clear metallic paper. Composed of white and blue tones, it portrays a fresh and clean image of XG.

Previous CD BOX releases of XG’s singles were exclusive to specific retailers and quickly sold out. This release is also available in general retailers and comes with various bonuses, including online tickets for viewing XG’s first live audience showcase in November, special bonuses for purchasers, and various other campaign events.

On the same day, the music video for the lead track ‘PUPPET SHOW’ was also released.

‘PUPPET SHOW’ is the final lead track from the Mini Album ‘NEW DNA,’ which includes diverse musical elements such as punchy drum beats, Jersey club-inspired beats, synth sounds in the drop, and a calmer piano sound in the bridge. The rap and refined vocals maximize the song’s atmosphere, with witty lyrics that compare ‘doing your own thing with a PUPPET SHOW.’

The theme of the Music Video is ‘Parade,’ a work that challenges the conventional concept of a music video by fusing the mysterious and peculiar fantasy elements of puppetry with a creative worldview.

The 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ includes tracks that have gone viral worldwide, such as ‘GRL GVNG,’ which ranked first on the U.S. Billboard Chart ‘Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter,’ ‘TGIF,’ and ‘NEW DANCE.’ Check out XG’s passionate mini-album ‘NEW DNA.’

Additionally, XG has made a sensational impact at major festivals in 2023 including ‘Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival’ (May), ‘KCON JAPAN 2023’ (May), ‘Head In The Clouds Los Angeles’ (August), ‘KCON LA 2023’ (August), ‘TGC 2023 A/W’ (September), and ‘FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2023’ (September). In October, they will perform at ‘SXSW Sydney’ at ‘Billboard THE STAGE,’ followed by ‘Hyperound KFest Abu Dhabi 2023’ in November. On November 26th, XG will hold their first solo live showcase with an audience, ’XG ‘NEW DNA’ SHOWCASE in JAPAN,’ at the Pia Arena MM in Japan.

XG – PUPPET SHOW (Official Music Video)

———————————

XG

1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’

Released on September 27, 2023 (Wednesday)

CD BOX / DIGITAL

The 1st Mini Album 'NEW DNA' is a bold declaration of being a 'new species' unbound by common sense or limitations. It features six completely new songs with artwork evoking cell division. This mini-album serves as both an introductory and core piece that visually and aurally expresses XG's 'NEW DNA.'

XG 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ Special Site

Purchase CD BOX

https://XG.lnk.to/NEWDNA_CDBOX

Streaming/Download

https://XG.lnk.to/NEWDNA

XG

XG is a seven-member Hip-hop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA.

The group debuted on March 2022 with their 1st single “Tippy Toes” from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique worldview.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single “MASCARA”. They released their 3rd Single “SHOOTING STAR” on January 25, 2023.

The group’s name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.

XGALX

A global entertainment production company that transmits BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique worldview.

Through the energy, high-quality music, and performances created by the strong minds, purity, and teamwork of Gen Z women, the company conveys to young people around the world the message of “Chasing a dream, having the strength to make it come true, and going all the way”.

A New Breed – Breaking Boundaries

A New Breed Breaking Boundaries” is a project that aims to break down conventions and stereotypes, creating new values through creativity, and expressing to young people around the world that they should “listen to their hearts, set their dreams in motion, have the strength to realize them, and go all the way.”

XG Official Website: http://xgalx.com/xg/

XG OFFICIAL FANCLUB “ALPHAZ”: https://xg.pasch.fan/

XG Instagram: https://instagram.com/xgofficial

XG YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@xg_official

XG TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@xg.official

XG Weverse: https://weverseapp.page.link/p3i5

XG Twitter: https://twitter.com/XGOfficial_

XG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XGOfficial

XGALX Official Website http://xgalx.com/