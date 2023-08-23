XG unveil music video for “NEW DANCE” the lead track from their 1st Mini Album

416 SHARES Share Tweet

On Wednesday, August 23rd, the HIPHOP/R&B-inspired girl group XG released the digital single and music video for their third pre-release track, “NEW DANCE,” taken from their 1st Mini Album “NEW DNA”.

“NEW DANCE” is an uplifting dance track that features prominent guitar riffs and hi-hats, accompanied by a catchy chorus that adds color to the entire song. The lyrics convey a message of enjoying yourself and dancing as if nobody is watching.

The first track taken from the Mini Album, “GRL GVNG,” had XG arriving from outer space. “TGIF” marked XG’s evolution. This third track, “NEW DANCE” comes with the theme of ‘Xploring’ various locations on Earth.

With majestic locations like a sunset beach, rooftops under clear blue skies, as well as venturing into the city and dancing in the streets, this work is an exciting and fresh production that encapsulates the vibes of the summer of XG.

XG were recently announced as Apple Music’s global Up Next Artist, which is an artist initiative that aims to discover, introduce and nurture emerging talent. This is the first time a Japanese group has been chosen for the global Up Next program. The vast Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Daniel Caesar, Khalid.

In the exclusive Apple Music Up Next short film released today, XG talk about their growth through years of living and training together before their debut.

Additionally, in an interview with Apple Music’s Brooke Reese, they discuss their newly released track “NEW DANCE,” taken from their 1st Mini Album “NEW DNA,” as well as their future aspirations and dreams.

You can check out the exclusive short film and Up Next Artist interview at the following link: https://apple.co/upnextxg

With only a month to go until the release of XG’s 1st Mini Album, “NEW DNA” on September 27th, all eyes are on the group for their future breakthroughs.

XG – NEW DANCE (Official Music Video)

XG / NEW DANCE

from XG’s 1st Mini Album

2023.08.23 WED

Apple Music

Up Next: XG (Exclusive)

XG

1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’

2023.09.27(水)

CD BOX / DIGITAL

The 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ is a bold declaration of being a “new breed” that breaks free from conventions and limitations. It is a work that fearlessly embodies this statement. With artwork reminiscent of cell division, the album consists of six brand new songs that showcase the evolution of XG. It is a Mini Album that visually and audibly expresses XG’s “NEW DNA,” serving as both an introductory chapter and a core representation of their identity.

XG 1st mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ special site https://xg-newdna.com/

CD BOX Preorder

XG

XG are a seven member HipHop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

The group debuted on March 2022 with their 1st single “Tippy Toes” from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single “MASCARA”. They released their 3rd Single “SHOOTING STAR” on January 25, 2023.

The groups name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.

XGALX

A global entertainment production company that transmits BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.

Through the energy, high quality music and performances created by the strong minds, purity, and teamwork of Gen Z women, the company conveys to young people around the world the message of “Chasing a dream, having the strength to make it come true, and going all the way”.

A New Breed – Breaking Boundaries

A New Breed Breaking Boundaries” is a project that aims to break down conventions and stereotypes, creating new values through creativity, and expressing to young people around the world that they should “listen to their hearts, set their dreams in motion, have the strength to realize them, and go all the way.”

